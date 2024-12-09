Sarah Jaffe joins Julien Baker and Torres to perform on ‘The Tonight Show’

(L to R) Torres and Julien Baker Photo: Ebru Yildiz

It’s been seven years since the Red Oak-raised Sarah Jaffe last released a full-length solo album — Bad Baby for those keeping score at home — but she has been anything but idle in that time.

Jaffe most recently popped up on the Texas Wild compilation, covering Willie Nelson’s “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground.” And she’s made cameos on a variety of projects, including Walker Luken’s “We’re Never Gonna Die,” Lusine’s “Zero to Sixty” and Generationals’ “Trying to Reach Ya.” (She also dropped a single, “The Championship,” in late 2021.)

Her latest gig will get a high-profile debut on Dec. 10, as Jaffe joins acclaimed indie rock artists Julien Baker and Torres to perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, as part of the roll-out of Torres and Baker’s country-themed (and as-yet-untitled) project.

The pair’s full-length foray into country will drop next year on Matador Records, and Jaffe will play bass for Torres and Baker, who have already booked a handful of festival gigs, including Big Ears in March, High Water Music Festival in April and the Green River Festival in June.

Baker is coming off a run with the wildly popular supergroup boygenius, while Torres (born Mackenzie Scott) released her sixth studio album, What an Enormous Room, in January.

What appears to be the lead single, tentatively titled “Put a Little Sugar in the Tank,” has been aired out at live gigs — see below — alongside another, as-yet-untitled tune.

Jaffe likely became involved thanks to her earlier work with Torres, co-producing Room. She also toured with Torres as a support act on her 2021 “Thirstier” tour.

“I co-produced [Room] with [Jaffe] because I trust her instincts,” Torres told MusicTech.com in January. “I wanted to make a record that was accessible to people and Sarah knows how to do that. She’s not only a brilliant producer who regularly collaborates with other musicians on their work, but she’s also one of my favorite singers and songwriters. She also really knows me — not only what I like, but what I don’t like.”

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones).