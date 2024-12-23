Midlake announces ‘Van Occupanther’ reissue, premieres video for ‘Roscoe’

Midlake Photo: Big Hassle

Denton folk-rock band Midlake is reaching back into its past as 2025 dawns.

The sextet — Eric Pulido, McKenzie Smith, Eric Nichelson, Jesse Chandler, Joey McClellan and Scott Lee — is readying a new 180-gram vinyl pressing of its 2006 sophomore album The Trials of Van Occupanther for release on Jan. 17 via its own label, Midlake Records. (The creation of its own label suggests the band’s stint with Bella Union and ATO Records may have reached its end.)

This re-release will be strictly limited, with just 1,000 copies available between independent record retailers and the band’s own webstore. According to press materials, 750 copies will be pressed in what press materials call “opaque marigold” and are dropping on Jan. 17, with the remaining 250 copies pressed on standard black, 180-gram vinyl, and are available now via Midlake’s website.



Van Occupanther will also be remastered by Christopher Colbert, and its lacquer cut by Amy Dragon.

To mark the impending vinyl reissue, Midlake has also pulled the wraps off a music video for the album’s lead-off track, “Roscoe,” which was created by director Dan Fernbach 18 years ago in the run-up to Van Occupanther’s release, but never officially put out into the world.

“This video was shot on an absolutely beautiful piece of land in Oxfordshire, England while on tour in Europe,” Pulido said in a statement. “We only had a day to shoot the video, so time was of the essence. We had worked with Dan before with [Bamnan and Slivercork single] ‘Kingfish Pies,’ and loved his work on that, but didn’t have the chance to actually be a part of the video like we did with ‘Roscoe.’

“It was an enjoyable process for all of us to dress up and ‘act’ together. The last scene where we’re all having a feast was quite nice. It was the end of the day, and although we were tired and hungry, I thought it was a perfect way to celebrate the day’s work. So don’t be fooled by the acting, the jubilation and hunger was pretty genuine.”

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.