5 new Christmas albums to help you spin the sounds of the season

Ben Folds Photo: Shervin Lainez

As you string the lights, hang the wreaths, and deck the halls in preparation for Santa’s big day, here are five fresh holiday records, from across the musical spectrum. These releases are perfect for gifting to that music lover in your life — even if that someone is you.

Ben Folds, Sleigher

Amazingly, singer-songwriter Ben Folds has gone more than three decades without releasing any Christmas music, but he’s rectified that gap in his catalog with Sleigher, his seasonal follow-up to last year’s What Matters Most. Although it features some covers of holiday classics, such as “The Christmas Song,” it’s more contemplative fare, leaning into the melancholy Yuletide can bring, as evidenced by wistful tracks like “Sleepwalking Through Christmas” and “Waiting for Snow.”

Vince Gill & Amy Grant, When I Think of Christmas

Married superstars Vince Gill and Amy Grant celebrate Christmas with a special seasonal show each year (held at the Ryman for the last several Christmases), and this new release gathers up a handful of Gill and Grant’s individual holiday tunes, and features a couple new songs, including the title track and “‘Til The Season Comes Around Again,” a new duet.

Jennifer Hudson, The Gift of Love

For her first album in a decade, acclaimed singer Jennifer Hudson turns to comforting holiday classics on her first-ever Christmas-themed album. Opening with Leonard Cohen’s immortal “Hallelujah” is a definite choice, particularly for a record which concludes with “Jingle Bells,” “The Christmas Song” and “Auld Lang Syne.” Still, Hudson’s astonishing talent makes it all hang together.

Little Big Town, The Christmas Record

Another first-time holiday effort from a well-established act, Nashville country-pop foursome Little Big Town wraps itself in tinsel and ribbon on this collection, its debut Christmas album, which blends originals like “Glow” with chestnuts like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Evergreen” and “Someday at Christmas.”

Jimmy Fallon, Holiday Seasoning

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon pulled all out the celebrity stops for his debut Christmas album — guests include Jonas Brothers, the Roots, Meghan Trainor, Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Will Ferrell, Chelsea Handler, Cara Delevingne and Dolly Parton. You have admire the lunatic range of a record which can fold in a New Year’s Eve polka, a reference to “Thanksgiving Eve” and an ode to a missing glove.

