The Homegrown Music Show: Matthew McNeal, Pearl Earl, Electrik Ants

This week, we’re diving into music that reminds us of resilience and unity. As we open the show, I’ve chosen a folk song to ground us in that shared spirit and bring a bit of comfort and strength to the airwaves.

Keegan McInroe‘s “Ey Brother” reminds us of how the world is constantly changing, and touches on the sentiment that maybe love can find a way. In the vein of Bob Dylan and Woody Gunthrie, McInroe carries a torch for homegrown folk music. Catch him live this Saturday November 9 at the Fort Worth Songwriter Festival at Southside Preservation Hall.

22-year-old Fort Worth songwriter Lia Graham made her KXT debut this week with her new song “From The Ground,” showcasing her pristine and gentle vocal talent. Also featured at the Fort Worth Songwriter Festival, she will play Saturday November 9 in the Rose Chapel at Southside Preservation Hall at 2:25 PM.

Ivan Dillard made his KXT debut with new song “Is she the only one?” This Fort Worth artist’s experience as a blue collar black trans man shapes his music and reflects hard work, hard lessons in love and playful rebellion. Check him out live this Saturday November 9 at Bishop Exchange in Bishop Arts.

Finally had a chance to play “Car Ride Home” by Crooked Bones, a song that has been a source of comfort for years. It makes me think of the Ram Dass quote, “We’re all just walking each other home.” Fun fact, Crooked Bones bassist Jackdaw was recently interviewed for the award-winning Dallas Famous Podcast with Andrew Sherman.

After over 8 years of playing together, Dallas prog rock/math rock band Abelia is said to be playing their final show on November 16 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton. This week their song “I’ve Been Known to Get Hit by Airplanes” from their debut album Inked closed out the show. Find tickets & full lineup to the event next week on the Facebook event page (presented by Plus Fest).

Matthew McNeal

Another artist featured at the Fort Worth Songwriter Festival, Matthew McNeal’s song “All For Nothing” is a playfully uplifting song that flips the script on sad circumstances. That theme can be felt in the album it comes from, Good Grief, which I’ve found myself revisiting lately. Catch McNeal closing out the Songwriter official afterparty at Magnolia Motor Lounge at 11:00 PM tonight (Friday November 8).

Pearl Earl

Deep in the archives, dug out this gem from North Texas homegrown band Pearl Earl. “Something’s Gotta Change” seemed like a fitting find for this week’s playlist. Needed some of that divine feminine energy in the timeline. If you’d like to support their music, check out their musical offerings on Bandcamp.

Electrik Ants

A supersonic genre-blending band with elements of hip hop, psychedelic, funk and more, Electrik Ants out of Dallas have been evolving for many years since their first album in 2018. “Place To Be” felt like a great addition to this week’s playlist. They’ve been growing a grassroots following on their Twitch page with regular broadcasts on Tuesdays, and they have a new album coming out this month called In This Economy? Catch the album release show November 22 at Double Wide in Dallas with support from MOVMNT BAND and FullyMaxxed. (Full song streaming, video below is only part of song)

The Homegrown Music Show – 11/7/24

“Ey Bother” – Keegan McInroe

“All For Nothing” – Matthew McNeal

“From The Ground” – Lia Graham

“Is she the only one?” – Ivan Dillard

“Car Ride Home” – Crooked Bones

“Kick in the Head” – Joseph M

“Something’s Gotta Change” – Pearl Earl

“Keepers Of The Fire” – Chilldren of Indigo

“Place to Be” – Electrik Ants

“Cathedrals” – Secrecies

“Love Gun” – Shibby

“There She Goes” – River Jude

“I’ve Been Known To Get Hit By Airplanes” – Abelia

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.