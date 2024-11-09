Houston native Beyonce leads Texas Grammy class with 11 total nominations

The cover of Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter, which was nominated for album of the year. Photo: Parkwood Entertainment

Texas had a very rewarding morning as the nominees for the 67th annual Grammy Awards were announced Friday.

Houston native Beyonce led the field with 11 total nominations, including a sweep of all four country music categories and a nod in the album of the year category for Cowboy Carter and song and record of the year for “Texas Hold ‘Em.” This year’s crop of nominations brings Beyonce’s career total to 99, with 32 wins (to date), making her the winningest artist in Grammy history.



Elsewhere, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar and the Grapevine-raised Post Malone each have seven nominations apiece, while Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan have six nominations each.

A total of 14 Texas-tied artists were nominated directly or indirectly overall across all 94 categories, more than doubling last year’s relatively paltry showing.

Houston’s Khruangbin was among the best new artist nominees, while St. Vincent (the musical alter ego of Dallas-raised singer-songwriter Annie Clark) was nominated in four categories: Best rock performance, best rock song, best alternative music performance and best alternative music album.

Erykah Badu shared in a nomination for best melodic rap performance, for her guest spot on Rapsody’s “3:AM,” as Houston’s Robert Glasper earned a nomination for best alternative jazz album, and Grapevine-raised Norah Jones was nominated for best traditional pop vocal album.



East Texas native Kacey Musgraves was nominated three times, including for best country solo performance, best country song and best country album, while also sharing in a nomination for best American performance for her contribution to Madi Diaz’s “Don’t Do Me Good.”



Austin native Sarah Jarosz was also nominated for best American performance and best Americana album. Fort Worth-bred producer and musician T Bone Burnett was nominated for best Americana album as well, as was one-time Dallas resident Charley Crockett.

Central Texas native Ruthie Foster was nominated for best contemporary blues album, as Fort Worth’s Kirk Franklin picked up a nomination for best gospel album and Snarky Puppy’s Michael League earned a nomination for best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella.



The 67th annual Grammy ceremony is set for Feb. 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on CBS.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.