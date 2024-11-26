Friday is Record Store Day! Here’s a look at what stores are spinning up in North Texas

Exterior of Saint Marie Records Photo: Courtesy Wyatt Parkins

Dust off your wallets, vinyl lovers: Record Store Day is back for an encore.

Black Friday, traditionally the province of deals on appliances and toys, typically marks the start of the holiday shopping season, and record retailers are no exception.

As always, record retailers across North Texas will be participating in the annual celebration, so here’s a peek at what several stores are doing for the big day, as well as RSD-exclusive titles they’re excited about.

Saint Marie Records, Fort Worth

“The MD Doom Operation: Doomsday 25th Anniversary edition is at the top of my list,” said owner Wyatt Parkins, in an email. “This iconic release has consistently been a top-seller, with fans eagerly seeking out each new edition. The excitement it generates within our community is palpable, and I’m confident it will be a major highlight for collectors and newcomers alike.”

Bonus: Every customer who spends $100 or more will receive a limited-edition Saint Marie Records tote bag and a premium Saint Marie keychain.

Josey Records, multiple locations (Dallas, Plano and Garland)

“Being a big Anthony Green fan, I’m really looking forward to the RSD release of Circa Survive’s Descensus,” said director of operations Andrew Torres via email. “[It’s] probably my favorite of the post-hardcore bands.”

Bonus: 20 percent off on used vinyl, CDs, DVDs, books, posters, tapes and more. Ten percent off on new turntables, apparel, equipment and accessories.

“Doors will open at 7 a.m. — typically, customers begin to lineup the night of Thanksgiving,” Torres said.

Dead Wax Records, Dallas

“The RSD releases we’re most excited about here at Dead Wax Records are Van Halen, Live in Dallas 1991; Stone Temple Pilots, Purple Rarities and Rage Against the Machine, Democratic National Convention 2000,” said Samantha Woods, social media marketing manager for Dead Wax Records, via email.

Bonus: Ten percent off all new items (excluding RSD 2024 releases), 20% off all used items, and leftover RSD releases from previous years will be 50% off. Sale runs all weekend.

Panther City Vinyl, Fort Worth



“The most anticipated releases seem to be Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts (spilled), Noah Kahan’s Town Hall (Stick Season Collaborations) and Van Halen’s Live in Dallas 1991,” said Dan Lightner, co-owner of Panther City Vinyl, via email.

Bonus: Opening at 10 a.m.; all used vinyl and merch is 20 percent off.”

Good Records, Dallas

“Good Records will be opening at 7 a.m. in celebration of RSD Black Friday,” said Chris Penn, owner of Good Records, via email. “For Black Friday, we concentrate on just the releases and for the full-blown Record Store Day in April, we tie it into our birthday —Good Records turns 25 next year — and go all out with bands, DJs, et cetera.

“A few of the releases we are excited about are Explosions in the Sky, Lone Survivor (Score); Kacey Musgraves, Deeper into the Well; Van Halen, Live in Dallas 1991 and Yes, Fragile Outtakes.”

Doc’s Records and Vintage, Fort Worth

“The two things I’m most excited about are The Carl Stalling Story, Music from Warner Bros. Cartoons 1936-1958 and the reissue of Thievery Corporation’s Richest Man in Babylon,” said Jenkins Boyd, owner of Doc’s Records and Vintage, via email. “The Carl Stalling tracks are largely unavailable on vinyl or exceedingly hard to find and that output is just incredibly awesome. That TC record has just been out of print for a decade and is a great album.

“There are definitely a ton of other great records coming, but as far as the things I personally am most excited about it is definitely those two because I don’t have either of those on wax.”

