Electrik Ants released their brand new album In This Economy? with a blow-out at Double Wide in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Electrik Ants marked the release of their new album In This Economy? with a high-energy show at Double Wide in Deep Ellum last Friday night. The album dropped earlier that day, giving fans a chance to get familiar with the songs before the show.

Openers MOVMNT BAND and FULLYMAXXED kicked things off with strong performances, making impressions with their intricate jazzy offerings and multi-instrumental solo performance, respectively.

As Electrik Ants took the stage, fog rolled in from the front of the room, and the grooves hit the crowd instantly. Ants emcee MCDC, wearing a retro All That jersey, wasted no time delivering sharp bars that got the crowd moving. The band’s lineup of talented multi-instrumentalists kept things dynamic, with members like Mr. Limb jumping from guitar to drums and Ryan “The Professor” Dahir seamlessly moving from saxophone to keys and percussion.

The band’s blend of funk, hip-hop, indie and Latin influences kept the energy up throughout the set. It was the kind of performance where dancing was inevitable, with no one standing still for long.

In This Economy? reflects the ups and downs of life today, pairing vibrant highs with introspective moments. Electric Ants describe their sound as modern hip-hop fusion, drawing comparisons to Gorillaz, Tame Impala, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Their live show delivered on that promise, showing why they’re a band to watch.

For fans of innovative and danceable music with a flair for dynamic live show energy, Electric Ants made it clear they’re worth checking out—both live and on record.

Catch the band December 19 @ Sundown at Granada‘s Christmas Sweater Party with Chancy, and on their growing Twitch stream, where they collaborate with award-winning artists from the North Texas scene.

The Electrik Ants set started off strong with a heavy dose of haze. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Electrik Ants emcee MCDC didn’t waste any time hitting bars at Double Wide. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Double Wide was packed out for the Electrik Ants album release party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

(left to right) Mike 100 aka Michael Maud’Dib, Ryan “The Professor” Dahir, MCDC at Double Wide. Photo: Jessica Waffles

STILL DO spitting on the mic as part of Electrik Ants. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The crowd near the stage never left during the Electrik Ants set, determined to soak up every bit of the good vibes coming from the stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mr. Limb serenading the crowd for the In This Economy? album release party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mayo Valdez held down the kit for the Electrik Ants album release party at Double Wide. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ryan “The Professor” Dahir. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mr. Limb. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The new album In This Economy? features 8 new tracks from Dallas fusion band Electrik Ants. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A successful end of the night with Electrik Ants. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

