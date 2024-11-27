Dallas comes alive for the inaugural Deep Ellum Block Party

The inaugural Deep Ellum Block Party last Saturday featured 80+ music artists across over 10 venues, blowing out Deep Ellum with a swarm of music lovers seeking to see some of North Texas’ best musical talents.
Elm Street was blocked off to make room for a massive stage on the corner of Elm and Crowdus, co-headlined by Raekwon (from Wu-Tang Clan) and The Polyphonic Spree. The free event local art vendors, carnival rides, a low-rider car showcase, and $5 wristbands available to attend the showcasing venues after 7pm.
While closing out the main stage, Tim Delaughter from The Polyphonic Spree looked out into the street, reminiscing on how Elm Street has played a major part in his music career: ““Tripping Daisy’s first show was at Club Dada, and it was an open mic. And I think our second show was at Trees. A lot of history on this street. I don’t think I’ve ever played in the center of this street,” he laughed. “It’s crazy looking at these two places from up here.”
The energy of the event was joyous and bustling, as people moved through Deep Ellum catching sets on the stacked lineups at hosting venues, including Three Links, Club Dada, Trees, Cheapsteaks, Ruins and more. One of the best parts to witness was how packed many of the sets were, as fans piled into the venues that make it possible for the local scene to thrive. It was one of those nights where you might barely sit down over the course of 6 hours, just to make sure you catch all the music you love.
The night was a smash hit and a favorite in recent memory, breathing life into Deep Ellum and reminding the city why music is one of the most important aspects of local culture.
