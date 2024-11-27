Dallas comes alive for the inaugural Deep Ellum Block Party

Hip-hop legend Raekwon (of Wu-Tang Clan) co-headlined the inaugural Deep Ellum Block Party, supported on stage by Dallas duo Branoofunck. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The inaugural Deep Ellum Block Party last Saturday featured 80+ music artists across over 10 venues, blowing out Deep Ellum with a swarm of music lovers seeking to see some of North Texas’ best musical talents.

Elm Street was blocked off to make room for a massive stage on the corner of Elm and Crowdus, co-headlined by Raekwon (from Wu-Tang Clan) and The Polyphonic Spree. The free event local art vendors, carnival rides, a low-rider car showcase, and $5 wristbands available to attend the showcasing venues after 7pm.

While closing out the main stage, Tim Delaughter from The Polyphonic Spree looked out into the street, reminiscing on how Elm Street has played a major part in his music career: ““Tripping Daisy’s first show was at Club Dada, and it was an open mic. And I think our second show was at Trees. A lot of history on this street. I don’t think I’ve ever played in the center of this street,” he laughed. “It’s crazy looking at these two places from up here.”

The energy of the event was joyous and bustling, as people moved through Deep Ellum catching sets on the stacked lineups at hosting venues, including Three Links, Club Dada, Trees, Cheapsteaks, Ruins and more. One of the best parts to witness was how packed many of the sets were, as fans piled into the venues that make it possible for the local scene to thrive. It was one of those nights where you might barely sit down over the course of 6 hours, just to make sure you catch all the music you love.

The night was a smash hit and a favorite in recent memory, breathing life into Deep Ellum and reminding the city why music is one of the most important aspects of local culture.

Find out more information about this event on the Deep Ellum Foundation website.

The Polyphonic Spree brought their signature massive sound while co-headlining the Deep Ellum Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

New murals are going up in Deep Ellum by local artists, including this work-in-progress tribute to the late Shaun Martin and Daniel Jones by Reuben Cheatem. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Club Dada’s new outdoor patio setup was broken in by local legends Cure For Paranoia and We Them Grays. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Cure For Paranoia is easily one of Dallas’ best supergroups hot on the scene right now. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ceci Ceci held it down in the Latin quarter at Cheapsteaks. Photo: Jessica Waffles

King Clam’s dynamic performance at Three Links showcased why they’re one of most talked about rock bands in North Texas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Chilldren of Indigo’s set at Three Links packed out the venue and showcased their musical prowess. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Stan Fran Cisco delivers an impassioned solo set at Twilite Lounge for the Deep Ellum Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

FIT packed out the house at Trees for the Deep Ellum Block Party with their signature high-energy performance. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Bobby Sessions returned to Club Dada for the first time in 7 years for the Deep Ellum Block Party with a set that showed why he got signed to Def Jam Records. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Elm St. Saloon hosted the lyricists showcase for the Deep Ellum Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Phantomelo crushed their set at Three Links to a packed-out crowd for the Deep Ellum Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

“Daydreaming” with Dana Harper at the new Club Dada outdoor stage for the Deep Ellum Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Rosegarden Funeral Party is at the top of their game, showing out to the full crowd at Trees for the Deep Ellum Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jake Quillin delivers his soulful hip-hop influenced blues rock at Twilite for the Deep Ellum Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Infamists rock out on the Armoury D.E. patio for the Deep Ellum Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Scarlett McPherson of King Clam gets up close and personal for the near-capacity crowd at Three Links. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Celestial Clockwork closes out the night with a high-energy performance at Twilite Lounge for the Deep Ellum Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

