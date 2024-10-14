Vandoliers fuse punk attitude with country grit

Vandoliers. Photo: Courtesy Vandoliers

It’s Homegrown Music Month, and every day, we’re featuring a different artist or act with North Texas ties. Listen to hear the day’s artist on KXT 91.7 FM and check back tomorrow to see who we shout out next.

Vandoliers

From: Fort Worth

Sounds like: Bad decisions at last call with your best friends

Goes good with: Old 97’s, Lucero, The Deslondes

Origin story: A punk heart beats beneath the country fringe of the Vandoliers — front man Josh Fleming formed the band after his prior group, the Phuss, called it quits, and he was inspired by the emotional throughline between country and punk. On the strength of phenomenally energetic live shows, the band has built up a rabid following.

Quotable: “The central mission of this band is to be a positive force for good. And even by doing that and by being there for everyone with that mindset, sometimes it does ruffle feathers.” – Josh Fleming to the Dallas Observer in 2024

Fun fact: Vandoliers’ multi-instrumentalist Cory Graves often rocks a trumpet, which you don’t see among too many cowpunk acts.

Why we picked them: Rowdy country punks with hearts of gold and a can’t miss live show

Next show: The band plays Oklahoma City on Nov. 3, Tulsa on Dec. 21, Houston on Dec. 29 and Austin on Dec. 31.

Band social: https://www.facebook.com/Vandoliers/