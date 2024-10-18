Tripping Daisy finds its way back

Tripping Daisy Photo courtesy of Good Records

It’s Homegrown Music Month, and every day, we’re featuring a different artist or act with North Texas ties. Listen to hear the day’s artist on KXT 91.7 FM and check back tomorrow to see who we shout out next.

Tripping Daisy

From: Dallas

Sounds like: Crunchy ‘90s alt-rock filtered through a ‘60s psychedelic lens

Goes good with: Sponge, Archers of Loaf, Spacehog

Origin story: Bursting out of the fertile Deep Ellum scene in the early 1990s, the Tim DeLaughter-led band landed a major label deal and shot to fame in the mid-‘90s. The tragic death of guitarist Wes Berggren unmoored the group, which, apart from a few one-off reunions, disbanded until officially reforming in 2024.

Quotable: “I love the songs and the spiritual essence of connecting musically, and that’s all I needed to entertain the idea of doing Tripping Daisy again, recording and all.” – Tim DeLaughter to D Magazine in 2024

Fun fact: The band’s very early stage presentation was heavily inspired by the “oil and water” light shows seen in San Francisco venues in the 1960s.

Why we picked them: A Deep Ellum legend, surviving and thriving in the 21st century

Next show: Tripping Daisy will ring in the new year on Dec. 31 at Trees.

