The sweet sounds of Fort Worth indie-pop band The Plum Boys

The Plum Boys at their EP release show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

It’s Homegrown Music Month, and every day, we’re tipping our hat to a different artist or act with North Texas ties. Listen to hear the day’s artist on KXT 91.7 FM and check back tomorrow to see who we shout out next.

The Plum Boys

From: Fort Worth

Sounds like: The small slice of the year known as “Spring” in Texas.

Goes well with: Role Model, Wallows

Origin story: The self-described “retro-pop” quartet formed in 2021 during their sophomore years of high school and by their senior year had released their debut album, She. Since then, they have become regulars on playlists of The KXT Local Show and landed an opening slot for the iconic 80s band, Flock of Seagulls. Just last month, the band released a new EP titled Velvet, a four-song collection of shimmery cuts.

Quotable: “[We] all grew up on the ’80s music our parents listened to,” the band said in a statement. “It really gave us the backdrop for our sound. Lyrically, we talk about the dreams and challenges of being in our early 20s today.

Fun fact: Three members of the band attended the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts as members of the Texas Boys Choir.

Why we picked them: The band is still in its infancy, and yet impressing us more and more with each release.

Where to hear: Streaming services everywhere

Social media: The Plum Boys Instagram