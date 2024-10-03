The Polyphonic Spree Photo: Laura Logan

Music has long been the life’s blood of the Deep Ellum district, and it will once again take center stage on Nov. 23 as the Deep Ellum Block Party descends upon the neighborhood for the second year in a row.

The musical headliners will be a mix of local legends and out-of-town guests of honor: The Polyphonic Spree and rapper Raekwon will headling the 2024 Block Party, with additional bands to be announced over the coming weeks.

Last year’s event, which was billed as the Deep Ellum Music Festival, featured performances from Rev. Run, Doug E. Fresh and a plethora of local artists, including the Grays, Cure for Paranoia and R.C. Williams, among many others.

“Playing the Deep Ellum Block Party is definitely going to feel like returning home in a way,” said Tim DeLaughter, founder of the Polyphonic Spree, in a statement. “Many, many fond memories were made down there back in the day. Looking forward to making some new ones! The early beginnings of Tripping Daisy and the Polyphonic Spree have Deep Ellum in their fabric.”

The free event is set to kick off at noon on Nov. 23 and stretch into the night. (Organizers say the full schedule is coming soon.) In addition to live music, the Block Party will feature live mural creations, food and drink specials from neighborhood restaurants, an artist’s market, antique cars on display, a family zone, a spelling bee, a dunk tank, a dating game, a scavenger hunt and other to-be-unveiled activities.

Deep Ellum venues will play host to a variety of showcases throughout the night, and North Texas acts interested in participating are encouraged to fill out an application on the event’s website.

“Club Dada’s purpose is to introduce the Metroplex to local, national and international live independent music,” said Club Dada’s Geoff Lloyd in a statement. “Street festivals in Deep Ellum are an ideal opportunity for us to broaden our audience and pursue that dream, and this block party is going to be epic!”

Deep Ellum Block Party in Deep Ellum, Dallas. Noon Nov. 23. Admission is free, but RSVPs are encouraged.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.