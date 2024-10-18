The Homegrown Music Show: skirts, The Lowdown Drifters, Kelvin Thomas

Gentle-hearted Dallas songwriter Jacob Metcalf had his song “Dizzy” spun on the Homegrown Music Show this week, ahead of his upcoming show at The Kessler Theater on November 30 with Jackson Scribner & Ceci Ceci. The even will celebrate the release of his sophomore album Monitors.

KXT listeners heard a new country-fried cover of Bee Gees classic “How Deep Is Your Love” by Raging Bunch, led by Dallas artist Jayson Bunch.

Frankie Leonie‘s unreleased song “Wasted Breath” gave us a taste of what’s to come for this Americana rising star out of Dallas. Catch her angelic voice this Saturday October 19 with Sarah Jaffe at Dan’s Silverleaf in Denton.

“Guiding Light” by The Midnight Howl premiered on the Homegrown Music Show last night, and drops everywhere today. Brainchild of Dev Wulf (Texicana, Dev Wulf), the track dives into the feeling of holding onto hope, even in the darkness.

“I wrote this song during a time where I needed to encourage myself to keep going,” Dev Wulf said in a press release. “It stands as a reminder to always hold onto hope in times where the dark days seem to overcast the brighter ones; To remind each other that we don’t have to walk alone; and though tomorrow is never promised, we can still predict the sun will shine on us again. When we begin to live that within ourselves, the darkness won’t stand a chance.”

skirts

Dallas songwriter Alex Montenegro began crafting songs with simple tools like an out-of-tune guitar, a loop pedal, and a Tascam tape machine. Her 2021 debut, Great Big Wild Oak, expanded her approach by incorporating other musicians and blending warm Americana textures with her lo-fi piano and intimate vocals, earning her recognition from Stereogum and a spot on the Double Double Whammy label. On the new single “Run,” Montenegro continues to mix DIY with high-fidelity sounds, drawing inspiration from a desire to see wild horses during a 2022 West Coast tour. Catch skirts on tour Oct. 20 through Nov. 1 with stops including Nashville, Chicago, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, DC and more. Tour info here.

The Lowdown Drifters

The Lowdown Drifters call themselves “a hard living, hard loving and hard leaving group of Fort Worth-based musicians blending country, rock and Americana into a sound of their own; the epitome of a rock band with a fiddle problem.” Their new single “Awful Truth” features Raina Wallace (Lowdown’s bassist) on vocals, and is the first song written by Wallace to be released. The Lowdown Drifters make their Ryman Auditorium debut next week on Oct. 24 with Shane Smith & The Saints, and return to Fort Worth on Nov. 1 for a show at Magnolia Motor Lounge. Find more upcoming show info on their Instagram.

Kelvin Thomas

Kelvin Thomas, an American Idol alum and Forney musician, has found his artistic home with Alma Ro. Records. His new single “Got You Baby,” is a soulful rock anthem celebrating enduring love. With Motown-inspired background harmonies and powerful guitar riffs, the song’s heartfelt lyrics like “to be by your side is the ultimate prize” convey devotion and joy. The groove-filled melody makes it a feel-good tune, blending nostalgia with a fresh, timeless sound.

The Homegrown Music Show – 10/17/24

“Run” – skirts

“Dizzy” – Jacob Metcalf

“Got You Baby” – Kelvin Thomas

“How Deep Is Your Love” – Raging Bunch

“Wasted Breath” – Frankie Leonie

“Awful Truth (feat. Raina Wallace)” – The Lowdown Drifters

“Easy Love” – The Rosemont Kings

“Lady” – Dezi 5

“Blackbird” – Ashleigh Smith

“Lucky” – Vanessa Peters

35696 – “These Modern Times” – Garrett Owen

“Until It Goes Away” – Carly Carroll

“Guiding Light” – The Midnight Howl

“Melody Of A Sad Man” – Local Union

“Possum Kingdom” – Toadies

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.