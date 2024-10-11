The Homegrown Music Show: Clayton Serafy, Sam Cormier, Shelby Stone

This week’s show came out swinging for the fences for listeners of homegrown music from North Texas.

McKinney artist Ghost Cloak‘s new single “Thief of Joy” premiered on the show. The song officially drops everywhere today. The inspiration comes from the quote “Comparison is the thief of joy.” It’s one of the band’s favorite songs to play.

Denton folk-rock and dream-pop duo Field Division got a spin of their cover of “Happy Together,” a collaboration with The Guest and The Host. The rendition makes you feel like you’re laying in a field of wildflowers on a warm summer day.

CURL is a state of mind. At least, that’s how they describe themselves. And we agree. Their new song “*” keeps in line with that sentiment. They fuse shoegaze, post punk, hip hop, r&b, glam & psychedelic rock, keeping things fresh and exciting.

See CURL live Wednesday, October 16, at “A Love Letter to Asheville,” a Hurricane Helen benefit at Andy’s Bar in Denton. They’re also playing Halloween night October 31 at Ruins in Deep Ellum, kicking off their Texas tour with Pity Party (Girls Club) that runs down south and comes back up to Denton on November 3 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio in Denton.

Neo-grunge Dallas powerhouse band Aztec Milk Temple released their debut album On Television this year with Idol Records, which includes the atmospheric and contemplative track “Some Place.”

Clayton Serafy

Originally from Brownsville, TX (a boarder town in the South tip of Texas), Clayton Serafy’s music reflects his roots, with a mix of Latin and Americana influences. He performs in Spanish and English, creating a unique Tex-Mex sound that blends his Americana, Mexica regional, country & Western, and indie rock influences. His song “Valuation” expresses an emotional plea for validation in a relationship, where the narrator feels lost and incomplete without their partner, yearning for reassurance before fully committing their heart and efforts.

Sam Cormier

Dallas artist Sam Cormier joined the State Fair Records singles club with his latest chill pop bop “dirtyu.” Sam grew up as a lonely gay kid in Dallas writing songs instead of making friends. About three years ago, those songs started to find their audience. Now, Sam is a singer and producer, creating music for his 12-year-old self, hoping it brings comfort to others too. “dirtyu” is a song about mistakes—about finally realizing what you want, only to mess it up in the same moment. It’s both tragic and oddly uplifting. Catch Sam Cormier live at The Rustic in Dallas from 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM on October 26.

Shelby Stone

Shelby Stone’s journey unfolded against the iconic backdrop of the Fort Worth Stockyards, where she emerged as a captivating figure embodying the essence of unapologetic songwriting and gritty rock ‘n roll. “Easy Tiger” is a vibrant, retro-reminiscent anthem that captures the essence of modern romance with its infectious four-on-the-floor drums and Chic-inspired feel. The lyrics paint a picture of vulnerability and surrender in a world where time is limited and love is often treated as a game. “It’s a fun little song about how the dating scene nowadays is a jungle out there,” Stone shared. “We all have that person we were interested in, but all we were to them was a notch on the bedpost or a trophy on the shelf. You knew that going into it, but you hoped it would be different this time.”

The Homegrown Music Show – 10/10/24

“Thief of Joy” – Ghost Cloak

“Nibirian Sun” – Atlantis Aquarius

“Happy Together” – Field Division feat The Guest and the Host

“dirtyu” – Sam Cormier

“Forget” – Amethyst Michelle

“Fallout” – Elyse Jewel

“*” – CURL

“You Are Freaking Out” – CLIFFFS

“Some Place” – Aztec Milk Temple

“Easy Tiger” – Shelby Stone

“Tupelo” – Brave Little Howl

“Dorothy Girl” – David Tribble

“Valuation” – Clayton Serafy

“Ashes” – Loren Kole

“Half Price Books” – Remy Reilly

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.