The ethereal Lorelei K gives voice to frontwoman’s trans experience

Dahlia Knowles of Lorelei K. Photo: Jessica Waffles

It’s Homegrown Music Month, and every day, we’re featuring a different artist or act with North Texas ties. Listen to hear the day’s artist on KXT 91.7 FM and check back tomorrow to see who we shout out next.

Lorelei K



From: Dallas, TX



Sounds like: Floating through the clouds.



Recommended if you like: Angel Olsen, FKA Twigs, Ethel Cain



Origin story: Frontwoman, songwriter and poet Dahlia Knowles grew up in Denton, where at the age of 16 she came out as transgender. She started making music around the time of her transition, and used songwriting as a way to vocalize her trans experience. Since then, she has performed on stages at Dallas Pride, The Kessler Theater and has tour across the country with Magic Wand.



Quotable: “One of my best friends told me I’m my strongest and most dynamic when I’m honest and vulnerable,” Dahlia Knowles, frontwoman of Lorelei K told KXT. “I hope people can hear that.”



Fun Fact: Intro 2018, Knowles performed with KXT host and artist Paul Slavens at Dan’s Silver Leaf for Improv Lottery, where artists are only allowed improvisation.



Why we picked Lorelei K: Avant-garde pop with vulnerable lyrics.



Where to hear: Listen to Lorelei K on all streaming platforms (and of course KXT)!



Social Media: Find Lorelei K on Instagram and Facebook.