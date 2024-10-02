Sunday soundscapes w/ Larry Anthony, Remy Reilly, Rosy L @ Opening Bell

Larry Anthony from Chicago blew through Dallas for the end of his Summer tour. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Last Sunday afternoon, Opening Bell Coffee was the perfect setting for a relaxed yet captivating musical showcase, featuring touring artist Larry Anthony and North Texas talents Remy Reilly and Rosy L. The cozy venue drew in a diverse crowd that sipped on coffee, savored pastries, and enjoyed lunch specials while being serenaded by three uniquely talented artists.

Hailing from the South Side of Chicago, Larry Anthony brought his signature blend of R&B-soaked pop-rock to Dallas as part of his tour. With a voice both familiar and fresh, he captivated the crowd with reflective lyrics and slow-burning grooves. Songs like “Infinity” and “Under Your Thumb,” set to be featured on his upcoming genre-bending EP, were standout moments of the night. “I don’t really put out songs just to have songs out,” Larry shared after his set. “It has to be something special.”

Remy Reilly, a 20-year-old indie pop singer/songwriter from Dallas, also lit up the stage with her mature vocals and skillful songwriting. Drawing inspiration from artists like Foster The People and The Cure, Remy’s music explores themes like bullying and self-love with a depth beyond her years. Her latest single, “Half Price Books,” recently debuted on KXT’s Local Show, and the music video just dropped this week.

Rounding out the lineup was Rosy L, whose smooth vocals and healing lyrics focused on mental health, creating a serene atmosphere. With over a million streams on Spotify, Rosy L is becoming a rising voice in the music world, blending her Lao heritage into her songs. Her latest single, “Strings,” debuted on KXT last week and is set to air on Homegrown Bites at noon this Thursday.

The afternoon was a chill and inviting experience, where music lovers gathered in a warm and welcoming space to enjoy the diverse sounds of three incredibly talented artists.

Remy Reilly kicked off the show at Opening Bell Coffee in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Rosy L. brought her brand of bubbling personality to the stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Remy Reilly is a prolific young songwriter from Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Larry Anthony brought his Fender Stratocaster to the show at Opening Bell Coffee. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Rosy L’s latest single “Strings” debuted on the KXT Local Show last week. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Remy Reilly just released the music video for her latest single “Half Price Books.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Larry Anthony is an entertaining solo act, intertwining looping and percussion with rhythm, solos and vocals. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.