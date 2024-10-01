Silver Skylarks takes flight with funky, throwback sounds

Silver Skylarks kick off KXT’s Homegrown Music Month. Photo: Jason Chinnok.

We’re highlighting a different local band every day during KXT’s Homegrown Music Month. Listen to KXT 91.7 to hear music from the day’s highlighted act. And check back here tomorrow to see who we’re shouting out next.

Silver Skylarks

From: Dallas

Sounds like: Crate-digging and trading obscure ‘70s B-sides with your favorite DJ’s favorite DJ

Goes good with: The Avalanches, Tribe Called Quest, Afrika Bambataa

Origin story: Veteran radio host/songwriter/musician Danny Balis and producer Jeff “Skin” Wade, both of whom previously collaborated on the Bastards of Soul project, pivoted to turn several of Balis’ lockdown pandemic demos into the type of record groove aficionados, DJs and hip-hop producers would salivate over.

Quotable: “Jeff and I, when we worked together, we didn’t change anything. We just kind of molded [the songs] into a completely different space than where I had originally had them in my mind.” – Balis to Dallas Observer in 2024

Fun fact: The duo has no plans to tour or play live, making this a rare studio-only project.

Why we picked them: Making the new sound vintage, and creating irresistible grooves in the process

Where to hear: You can find Silver Skylarks on most digital music providers

Band social: www.instagram.com/silverskylarks