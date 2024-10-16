Secrecies makes arresting indie pop that unfurls like a daydream

Shawn Magill of Secrecies in a still from the “Cathedrals” video. Photo: Courtesy Secrecies

Secrecies

From: Dallas

Sounds like: Lush, shoegaze-flavored rock unfurling like hazy dreams

Goes good with: Slowdive, DIIV, Lush

Origin story: Oak Cliff-based singer, songwriter and producer Shawn Magill fronts Secrecies — the band is rounded out by collaborators Leah Lane and Ivan Beltran — a project which plunges into the murky, atmospheric world of electronica-dappled rock. Secrecies released its first album in 2019, and followed up that acclaimed project with 2024’s Perfect Bite, a refinement and expansion of the band’s distinctive sound.

Quotable: “Music has always been my personal therapy when I find myself dealing with thoughts that are much bigger than I know what to do with. I turn to creating music to express those feelings and speak for me. So, Perfect Bite really just materialized out of the times it was born in — dealing with feelings of anxiety, depression, and fear, as well as great hope and faith in mankind.” — Shawn Magill to KXT in March 2024

Fun fact: Magill is also a classically trained pianist.

Why we picked them: Arresting, melodic indie pop that unfolds like a mid-1980s daydream

Where to hear: Stream Secrecies on all major digital music platforms

