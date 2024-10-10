Ryan Bingham Photo: Courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation

In Texas, it’s a given there will always be something of interest going on when it comes to the country music genre. This week is no exception. One of the Lone Star State’s more formidable artists will bring a day-long celebration of country music and Western culture to Fort Worth, and a pair of phenomenal Texas talents release superb new albums.

Ryan Bingham’s The Great Western

Billed as a “curated experience of Western culture,” this sprawling extravaganza, kicks off at 4 p.m. on Oct. 12. It’s overseen by singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham — who is scheduled to headline with backing from the Texas Gentlemen — promises to be the most Western thing in Fort Worth until the Stock Show & Rodeo rolls into town this winter.

Joining Bingham on the bill at Dickies Arena is Shane Smith & the Saints, Tanya Tucker, the Bears Teeth Singers (a Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara drum group), and a pair of rising Fort Worth stars, Vincent Neil Emerson and Louie theSinger.

That would be plenty for most festivals, but in addition, a daytime stage (from noon-5 pm) will feature Angel White, Brennen Leigh, Scott Ballew and Cayuga All-Stars, among other talent. Also available for attendees will be the Daytime Rodeo & Western Experience, which will feature bull riding, inter-tribal dance showcases, an artisan village, culinary experiences and more.



There’s even a slew of pre-event happenings planned:

Bingham will perform a solo acoustic set at a “fireside jam” on Oct. 10 at the Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork in Fort Worth, which will also feature Chef Tim Love’s “cowboy cookout.”

Additionally, Lucinda Williams and Kelsey Waldon will anchor a Great Western “pre-party” on Oct. 11 at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall in Fort Worth’s Mule Alley in the Stockyards. Giddy-up!

Miranda Lambert, Postcards from Texas

Over the last three years, Lambert has slowly worked her way back to her home state, creatively speaking. She’s aligned herself more tightly with fellow Texans like Duncanville native Jon Randall — with whom she made the sterling 2021 LP The Marfa Tapes, and who returns here to co-produce Lambert’s 10th studio album, and her first independent release of her career.

Postcards from Texas is vintage Lambert, a blend of gorgeous melodies, wryly funny one-liners and a potent romantic ache. Songs like the comic “Alimony” juxtaposes with the heart-on-sleeve pathos of “Santa Fe” and “No Man’s Land.” Lambert is also minding the next generation: Rising Dallas talent Parker Twomey gets a co-writing credit on the album opener “Armadillo.”

Mickey Guyton, House on Fire

Arlington native Guyton continues her rapid ascent, following her long-delayed debut album with her second studio effort. This brisk collection is farther afield from traditional country — there are multiple tracks that could easily cross over to the pop and R&B spheres, and Guyton’s expressive, elastic voice is a natural fit for multiple genres.

Still, Guyton’s heart belongs to country, and she continues to be at the forefront of the fight to make the genre a more welcoming, diverse place — so much so that Beyonce sent Guyton flowers earlier this year after the release of Cowboy Carter to thank Guyton for helping kick the doors down for Black women.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones).