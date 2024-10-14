Pink Pony Club Vol. 2: A Femininomenon at Ladylove in Oak Cliff

Pink Pony Club Vol. 2 was a whole vibe at Ladylove Lounge & Sound. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Walking into Ladylove Lounge & Sound for Pink Pony Club Vol. 2 last Thursday felt like stepping into an alternate universe—one where neon pinks, glittery cowboy hats, and unapologetic self-expression reign supreme.

The crowd, drenched in shades of pink, sported fuzzy and LED-lit cowboy hats, embodying the playful, expressive vibe of the night. The playlist, a nostalgic dream for anyone who grew up on 2000s pop, kept the crowd in a constant state of euphoria. From the very first beats of Nicki Minaj’s “Moment 4 Life,” the entire room erupted into chants, with the floor shaking as people danced, jumped, and screamed in unison. The haze machines worked overtime as Rihanna’s “What’s My Name” filled the air, drawing even the few stragglers sitting on Ladylove’s plush couches back to the dance floor.

Every song seemed to trigger a collective release. The opening notes of “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield sent the crowd into a frenzy, culminating in literal screams by the end. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” kept the momentum going, and a girl could be seen shuffling in white cowboy boots during “Bulletproof” by La Roux. But nothing quite matched the electric response when songs by Chappell Roan dropped. It was like the room hit another level.

When “Red Wine Supernova” pulsed through the speakers, the crowd absolutely lost their minds. You could feel the connection—a shared moment of love and admiration for Chappell Roan, an artist many in the room were clearly passionate about. It was more than just singing along; it was a full-body experience, with people throwing their arms in the air, moving with an intensity that suggested these songs spoke to something deep within them. By the time “Hot To Go” came on, it was as if the whole room exploded with energy—Roan’s unapologetic, pop powerhouse sound resonating with every corner of the lounge.

Pink Pony Club wasn’t just a dance party—it was a sanctuary for music lovers, a safe space where people came to lose themselves in the beat. The vibe was wholesome, the kind you’d only find in a crowd mostly made up of Gen Z and younger Millennials. It wasn’t just about dancing; it was about knowing every word, shouting every lyric, and sharing a collective love for pop music.

Pink Pony Club Vol. 2 wasn’t just a dance party—it was a “Femininomenon.” Get your chance to dance at Pink Pony Club Vol. 3, slated to take place Sunday, November 10.

Ladylove is growing into an iconic mainstay in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Some fabulous folks went all in for the Pink Pony Cub vibes. Photo: Jessica Waffles

La Taína held it down on the decks for Pink Pony Club Vol. 2. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The crowd was definitely H-O-T-T-O-G-O at Ladylove Lounge & Sound. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Modern retro vibes at Ladylove Lounge & Sound. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The energy was in the stratosphere for Pink Pony Club Vol. 2. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The night was practically a movie. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A pair of white latex boots were abandoned in trade for comfort dancing the night away barefoot. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

