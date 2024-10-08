North Texas’ own pop princess Ella Red

Photo by: Andrew Ortega

It’s Homegrown Music Month, and every day, we’re featuring a different artist or act with North Texas ties. Listen to hear the day’s artist on KXT 91.7 FM and check back tomorrow to see who we shout out next.

Ella Red

From: Frisco

Sounds like: Women’s rights AND wrongs.

Recommended if you like: Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish

Origin story: The 21-year-old singer-songwriter stepped into music when she taught herself how to play piano at six. She went on to learn multiple instruments, including the cello, and started to write her own songs in high school.

Quotable: “I find that I do my best work lyrically when I can really connect to and embody the story I’m telling.” – Red to #Happens

Fun Fact: Red’s latest single “I Like You Best” was added to Spotify playlists SALT, Villain Mode, New Pop Picks, and Fresh Finds, and has garnered over 1.6 million streams.

Why we picked Ella Red: Edgy pop that channels early 2000s pop punk.

Where to hear: Tuesday, October 8 at the State Fair of Texas, Bud Light Stage

You can find Ella Red on Instagram, Tik Tok and Spotify.