Jungle’s presence is large and dynamic on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dallas was in for a treat as Jungle took over South Side Ballroom for a high-energy Sunday night. Fresh off their 2024 BRIT Award win for Best Group, the British modern soul-funk duo gave the audience a show that radiated with the same vibrant energy that’s made them a global sensation.

Opening with the fan-favorite “Busy Earnin’,” the band had the crowd moving from the very first beat. The momentum only built as they seamlessly flowed into “Candle Flame,” followed by “Dominoes” and “The Heat.” The venue was packed like sardines, with fans squeezed from wall to wall, yet the atmosphere remained electrifying and positive. Jungle’s groove-heavy sound kept the audience dancing nonstop, a clear reflection of the good vibes they brought across the pond.

By the end of the night, it was clear why Jungle has reached new heights. Their blend of live instruments, stunning visuals, and an unstoppable rhythm section made the night feel more like a celebratory dance party than just a concert. Dallas was swept up in Jungle’s soundscape, and every beat hit harder, thanks to the palpable joy of their BRIT Award win fueling the performance. The band didn’t just play music—they crafted a full-bodied experience, leaving the crowd euphoric and fully immersed in their world of neo-soul and funk.

Tom McFarland (left) and Joshua Lloyd-Watson (right) of Jungle on stage at South Side Ballroom. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The packed-house crowd couldn’t get enough of Jungle. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The light show behind the performers of Jungle felt massive on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

George Day on drums with Jungle at South Side Ballroom in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jungle is known for its vibrant blend of neo-soul, funk, and electronic music, combined with energetic, well-choreographed live performances and music videos that emphasize dance and movement. Photo: Jessica Waffles

South Side Ballroom was packed wall to wall for Jungle. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Lucy Kitto bringing the positive energy on stage at South Side Ballroom. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Tom McFarland’s work with Jungle has been recognized for its ability to fuse genres and capture the essence of joy and movement, with a visual identity that is just as important as the music itself. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Tom McFarland (left) and Joshua Lloyd-Watson have emphasized the importance of collaboration in their music, often working with various musicians and dancers for both their recordings and live shows. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jungle recently won the award for Best Group at the 2024 BRIT Awards, which included a performance of their hit song “Back on 74.” Photo: Jessica Waffles