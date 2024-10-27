Heavy on Dallas hip-hop with Devy Stonez

Devy Stonez live on stage. Photo: StayBryght

It’s Homegrown Music Month, and every day, we’re tipping our hat to a different artist or act with North Texas ties. Listen to hear the day’s artist on KXT 91.7 FM and check back tomorrow to see who we shout out next.

Devy Stonez

From: Dallas

Sounds like: The new class of Dallas’ underrated hip-hop scene.

Goes well with: Isaiah Rashaad, Bari

Origin story: Devy Stonez is a Louisiana native who has spent the last decade cutting his teeth in Dallas’ underground rap scene. But in recent years, he has risen to the crop of artists worth watching across any genre in the city, packing out venues like Trees and the Cambridge Room at House of Blues. His sound is savvy blend of heavy hip-hop and lo-fi jazz laced with R&B sensibilities — a growing, refreshing take on hip-hop. What’s more, he landed on our annual list of favorite songs by North Texans in 2023 with “Could’ve Been” from last year’s I Luv Stoney.

Quotable: “I think there’s a space to be filled sonically in Dallas for the people that like fly shit,” he said in a statement. “Everybody not trapping and thuggin’ like that and majority of us are out of the way chilling, and that’s where I come in as far as representation, but I’m able to find these pockets of relatability where I kinda have something for everybody in my music.”

Why we picked him: The future of Dallas hip-hop is in good hands with Devy Stonez at the wheel.

Where to hear: All streaming platforms

Social media: Devy Stonez on Instagram & Tiktok

Featured image by Joelle Hernandez.