Ornette Coleman

From: Fort Worth

Sounds like: Slipping the bonds of traditional jazz in an excursion to the outer edges of the galaxy

Goes good with: Charlie Haden, Ronald Shannon Jackson, John Coltrane

Origin story: Coleman escaped the extreme poverty and segregation of Fort Worth for the bright lights and possibilities of post-war Los Angeles. It was there, beginning in the late 1950s, Coleman turned the genre of jazz inside out with his “harmolodics” approach.

Quotable: “I don’t know how long I’ll live, but I’d rather die to live than live to die.” – Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2010

Fun fact: Rather than play with a saxophone made of metal, Coleman used a Grafton sax, which was made of plastic.

Why we picked him: Free jazz pioneer, part of Fort Worth cohort that rewired the genre

Where to hear: Coleman’s catalog is available on most digital music services

