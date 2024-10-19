Fort Worth’s Black Tie Dynasty takes its sleek sound back to the future

The crowd ended the night with high energy during Black Tie Dynasty’s closing set for NYE at Tulips FW. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Black Tie Dynasty

From: Fort Worth

Sounds like: Sleek ‘80s-tinged anthems pulsing with dark emotion

Goes good with: Depeche Mode, Joy Division, Echo and the Bunnymen

Origin story: Blooming in Fort Worth in the early aughts, Black Tie Dynasty — Cory Watson, Brian McCorquodale, Blake McWhorter and the late Eddie Thomas — made a splash with its 2006 debut, Movements, a moody, synth-washed collection exemplified by glittering single “I Like U.” After a 2009 follow-up album, the band splintered, and wouldn’t regroup in earnest until late 2019, motivated by Thomas’s cancer diagnosis. (He died in 2020 at the age of 49.) In tribute to Thomas, the band released its first LP in 16 years, Steady, earlier this year.

Quotable: “I think our live shows resonate with people because we love what we’re doing, and the fact that we’re doing it together. If any one of us wasn’t down for doing the show, we wouldn’t do it. I think that magic is plenty.” — Cory Watson to the Dallas Observer in 2021

Fun fact: Black Tie Dynasty very nearly signed with Capitol Records in the mid-2000s, but ultimately decided against it.

Why we picked them: A resilient local favorite whose gleaming synth-pop songs sound like the year 3000

Where to hear: Streaming on most digital music providers

