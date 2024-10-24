Folk meets pop with Fort Worth’s Simone Nicole

Photo by: Chloe Barney of Palomedia

We’re highlighting a different local band every day during KXT’s Homegrown Music Month. Listen to KXT 91.7 to hear music from the day’s highlighted act. And check back here tomorrow to see who we’re shouting out next.

Simone Nicole

From: Fort Worth

Sounds like: Reading a classic book by candlelight.

Recommended if you like: Waxahatchee, Lucy Dacus, Jess Williamson

Origin story: Fort Worth-based singer-songwriter Simone Nicole started playing local venues in DFW in 2009. She continued her music journey in Switzerland, Nashville, Tennessee, and eventually ended back in Fort Worth in 2016. According to Nicole, her style blends the songwriters of Nashville and the flashy pop of early 2000s.

Quotable: “I don’t know how to describe my style, but one of my goals has always been to make each song sound different. To not just stick to one genre.” – Voyage Dallas

Fun Fact: Simone Nicole won Best Female Vocalist and Pop Act in the 2023 Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards.

Why we picked Simone Nicole: A folk-infused pop force in Fort Worth!

Where to hear: If you can’t make it out to Switzerland for her next live shows, you can find her on all streaming platforms.

Find Simone Nicole on her website, Instagram and Facebook.