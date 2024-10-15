Denton’s Wish Kit makes messily perfect indie rock

Wish Kit Photo: Will Mecca

From: Denton

Sounds like: Four guys joining forces to create some sloppily precise indie rock

Goes good with: Built to Spill, Superchunk, Modest Mouse

Origin story: Born out of pandemic boredom, Riley Cottrell, Fisher Mays, Josh Wright and Brock Tacker, along with now-former member Connor Kokora, bashed out some engaging indie rock songs. The steady stream of EPs will give way to a forthcoming full-length, which the band is currently working on.

Quotable: “It’s Bandcamp Friday. Instead of buying ours or anyone else’s music I think you should instead buy yourself a nice meal.” – A May 3 tweet from the band

Fun fact: Wish Kit recently moved out of the house in which it wrote its first two EPs.

Why we picked them: A young Denton band with a throwback sensibility for the age of TikTok

Where to hear: All Wish Kit EPs are streaming on Bandcamp

