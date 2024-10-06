Snarky Puppy
From: Denton
Sounds like: The cutting edge of jazz fusion
Goes good with: Herbie Hancock, Robert Glasper, Esperanza Spalding
Origin story: Bandleader Michael League emerged from the University of North Texas jazz studies program and steeped himself in the R&B and soul burbling up in Deep Ellum. Snarky Puppy has grown into an ensemble numbering more than 20, racking up multiple Grammys and a worldwide fan base.
Quotable: “A big part of the Snarky Puppy attitude is the idea that playing in as many different environments as possible with as many different people as possible will strengthen you not only as an individual musician but also your contribution to Snarky Puppy.” — League to Jazz Weekly in 2022
Fun fact: Snarky Puppy has played more than 1,500 concerts on six continents
Why we picked them: Densely packed with talent, Grammy-winning jazz collective forging its own path
Where to hear: Streaming on most digital music providers
Band social: https://www.facebook.com/snarkypuppy