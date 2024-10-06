Snarky Puppy Photo: Ignacio Orrego

Snarky Puppy

From: Denton

Sounds like: The cutting edge of jazz fusion

Goes good with: Herbie Hancock, Robert Glasper, Esperanza Spalding

Origin story: Bandleader Michael League emerged from the University of North Texas jazz studies program and steeped himself in the R&B and soul burbling up in Deep Ellum. Snarky Puppy has grown into an ensemble numbering more than 20, racking up multiple Grammys and a worldwide fan base.

Quotable: “A big part of the Snarky Puppy attitude is the idea that playing in as many different environments as possible with as many different people as possible will strengthen you not only as an individual musician but also your contribution to Snarky Puppy.” — League to Jazz Weekly in 2022

Fun fact: Snarky Puppy has played more than 1,500 concerts on six continents

Why we picked them: Densely packed with talent, Grammy-winning jazz collective forging its own path

Where to hear: Streaming on most digital music providers

Band social: https://www.facebook.com/snarkypuppy