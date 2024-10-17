Denton’s Daniel Markham melds grimy rock with an angelic voice

Daniel Markham. Photo: Daven Martinez.

It’s Homegrown Music Month, and every day, we’re featuring a different artist or act with North Texas ties. Listen to hear the day’s artist on KXT 91.7 FM and check back tomorrow to see who we shout out next.

Daniel Markham

From: Arlington born; Denton based

Sounds Like: If R.E.M. relocated to the South Plains and started writing songs with Terry Allen.

Goes Good With: Six pack of Lonestar and a humid North Texas night.

Origin Story: Born in Arlington, Markham attended Texas Tech in Lubbock where he graduated with a degree in advertising. After graduation he was gifted a guitar, then soon attended the renowned South Plains College Music Program. Although he quit South Plains a semester shy of a degree, Markham went on to form his first alt-country outfit, and later move to Denton where he has become a mainstay in North Texas, performing with everyone from longtime friend and collaborator Charlie Shafter to Kurt Vile and Alejandro Escovedo.

Quotable: “Daniel Markham is one of the premier songwriters in Denton. His gruff and grimy style of rock and roll sits in contrast with his angelic voice and heartfelt lyricism.” – 35 Denton Festival

Fun Fact: One of Jackson Wisdorf’s first ever radio interviews was with Daniel Markham in Lubbock, back in 2012 at KTXT The Raider!

Why We Picked Them: Daniel has been a steady source of great music in the North Texas scene for a long time, and that continues with his latest release Just Like a Dream, released in April 2024.

Band Social: danielmarkham (IG) @DanielMarkham (X)