Frankie Leonie. Photo: Lauren Apel.

It’s Homegrown Music Month, and every day, we’re tipping our hat to a different artist or act with North Texas ties. Listen to hear the day’s artist on KXT 91.7 FM and check back tomorrow to see who we shout out next.

Frankie Leonie

From: (Born) Austin, TX (Resides) Dallas, TX

Sounds Like: If Loretta Lynn grew up listening The Pixies and The White Stripes.

Goes Good With: Sitting by a campfire with good drinks and good friends.

Origin Story: Born in Austin, Frankie has been musically inclined since she was a youngster. After singing in church for years as a child, she took to a different kind of stage (at a local suburban pub) for the first time at the age of 10 and has been wooing crowds with her soaring voice ever since, performing with the likes of The Old 97s, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and Margo Price.

Fun Fact: Won Dallas Observer Music Award (Best Country Act) in 2018. Also, my personal favorite voice among all North Texas musicians.

Why We Picked: All you have to do is listen, and you’ll understand why we picked Frankie!

Next Shows: Oct. 4 at House of Blues (Cambridge Room) and Oct. 25 at Sundown at Granada.

Band Social: (IG/FB) frankieleoniemusic/