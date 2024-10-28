Dogs for Senate. Photo: Grayson Taylor

It’s Homegrown Music Month, and every day, we’re tipping our hat to a different artist or act with North Texas ties. Listen to hear the day’s artist on KXT 91.7 FM and check back tomorrow to see who we shout out next.

Dogs For Senate

From: Dallas

Sounds Like: Shoegaze meets Southern Rock with an Indie flair

Goes good with: A craft beer and a soft breeze on a Saturday night (*wink*)

Origin Story: Two best friends, Anthony Stroud (guitar, bass, vocals) and Nick Roels (keys, drums, vocals, production) who actively began making music together in 2022.

Quotable: “We have tailored our writing process to ensure that each song comes to us as naturally as possible.”

Fun fact: The two became close friends after playing a gig together for the first time in 2019

Why we picked them: With 3 albums under their belt, the pair continues to evolve their sound – experimenting with the blending of different genres with indie rock elements, soul and pop.

Where to see them: Nov. 21, with David Forsyth, Hayzen Hunter at Andy’s Bar, Denton

Band social