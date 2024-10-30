Band of brothers: Ottoman Turks take having fun seriously

Ottoman Turks Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ottoman Turks

From: Dallas

Sounds like: A wheels-off night at Adair’s Saloon with rowdy troubadours

Goes good with: Tom Waits, Hank Williams, the Clash

Origin story: Originally founded by singer-songwriter Nathan Mongol Wells while in high school, the band initially included Billy Law, Joshua Ray Walker and Paul Hinojo. (Walker has since left the band.) Ottoman Turks quickly built a name for itself with kinetic live shows and sturdy songs, which didn’t actually make it to record until years after the band formed.

Quotable: “I wouldn’t still be playing music without the people in Turks, and I imagine they probably feel similarly. … It’s so grounding to have someone you can complain [to] and bounce ideas off of — I think that’s what makes you last, or as least, that’s the case for me.” – Law to KXT in 2024

Fun fact: Each member of the Turks has a thriving solo career, in addition to writing, playing and touring with the band.

Why we picked them: An explosively talented group full of sharp singer-songwriters and dynamic performers

