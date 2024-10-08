Art House in Fort Worth is building a thriving hub for creatives & community

Orange Imagination played Art House 6 in Fort Worth on Saturday night. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Art House 6 was a house party on Fort Worth’s South Side that lived up to its name—offering a blend of live music, local art, and laid-back bohemian vibes. The scene was set with the street lined with cars, hinting at the buzz of energy waiting ahead. Walking into the backyard, the sounds of live music guided you through a maze of art booths, smiling faces, and free-spirited energy.

Outside, those art booths offered a variety of local work, from jewelry to paintings, glass work and more. Featured artists included Andrew Hammons Kendall, Trista Morris, Walt Burns, Kat Francis, Julie Jones and Johnny Govea. Their work also lined the walls of the house, turning the home into a gallery.

Inside, the band played in the home’s cozy den, where the backdrop consisted of a fireplace and bookshelves lined with board games. The stacked lineup of DFW bands included Orange Imagination, Katie Grace, BK & The Understanding and Bikini Whales. Spring Palace, the last band of the night, brought the house down with their tight chemistry and impressive new addition, Katie Grace, on keys and backup vocals.

Wilson Armstrong, founder of Art House and stage manager at the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, owns the house and created the event. In a phone interview, he shared the heart of what makes these events so special. “The whole point of it,” Armstrong said, “is to create a DIY community art gallery. Our mission is to create a space welcoming to any artist that wants to show their work to the public.”

Art House began about three and a half years ago – this is its 6th installment. Since its humble start, the event has grown, now hosting perhaps 300 people at the last two shows. It’s more than just a party—it’s a curated experience where musicians, vendors, and visual artists come together in a creative melting pot. Armstrong shared that while they initially didn’t have live music, the second Art House welcomed bands, with Spring Palace and Denver Williams bringing the space to life. “Denver Williams has been our music director,” Armstrong mentioned. “He helps put the bands together—he knows everybody in town.”

Armstrong shared his hopes for future growth: “We were in talks about moving it to a larger location…maybe a warehouse or proper venue.” Yet, he’s careful about expanding too quickly. “We’ve been good about slow growth. No huge swings—just maintaining momentum.”

One of the most exciting recent additions to Art House is its new artist fund, supported by private donations via Venmo. “We give away drinks and food and ask for donations,” Armstrong explained. “The money is distributed among the musicians and artists.” This new initiative speaks to the heart of Art House’s ethos: inclusivity, accessibility, and support for local creatives.

Armstrong emphasized the importance of keeping the barrier to entry low. “There’s no fee for booths—anyone that wants to show their stuff is welcome.” In a world where the arts can often feel cost-prohibitive, Art House remains a refreshing space where art is celebrated for its own sake, and creativity thrives without limits.

Follow Art House to learn about upcoming events.

The backyard art market & BBQ vibe at Art House. Photo: Jessica Waffles

With 22 years experience in show business, Wilson Armstrong is the mastermind behind Art House. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Spring Palace headlined Art House 6 on Saturday, and they were one of the first bands to play the series for Art House 2. Photo: Jessica Waffles

House party guests checked out Walt Burns’ booth at Art House 6. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A snapshot in time at Art House 6. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Katie Grace on keys at Art House 6 in Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Guests browse Andrew Hammond Kendall’s booth at Art House 6. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Spring Palace filled the room with their signature indie sound at Art House 6. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Clint Niosi on the sound board during Spring Palace’s set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Trista Morris displays her work at Art House 6. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Seth Gamez (left) and Kaite Grace (right) with Spring Palace. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

