Alex Irish mixes rap and rock to make it her own

Alex Irish. Photo: Ashton Davis

It’s Homegrown Music Month, and every day, we’re featuring a different artist or act with North Texas ties. Listen to hear the day’s artist on KXT 91.7 FM and check back tomorrow to see who we shout out next.

Alex Irish

From: Cleburne

Goes good with: XXXTentacion, Travis Scott, 070 Shake

Origin story: Alex grew up in Cleburne listening to soul and R&B music as well as Latin Rock. In 2021, she was the victim of a shooting in Deep Ellum which left her unable to walk for 8 months. This prompted her single, “PSYCHO,” which is her most notable song to date.

Quoteable: “I want you to take it to the gym and work your ass off..,” she says of her new album.

Why we picked them: Another up and coming Dallas artist that is using their talent to blend multiple genres. In Alex’s case – rap and rock

Next show: Oct. 19, Creators Don’t Die, Dallas

IG: @alexirish