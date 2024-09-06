The KXT Local Show: Penny Bored, Trees Marie, Chill Hill

The Local Show featured a ton of new homegrown music from artists across North Texas last night, with many artists making their debut.

It’s been seven years since Dallas artist Francine Thirteen‘s last album, and the wait is finally over with the release of Psalm of Tiamat. “Emma,” the single and ode to her great grandmother from the album, debuted on the Local Show last night in an all-female block at the beginning of the program.

Fort Worth’s alt/retro-pop band The Plum Boys are also celebrating a release today, Their EP Velvet comes ahead of their release party Saturday. The title track “Velvet” gives us a taste of two sides of The Plum Boys: the nostalgic ’80s motif alongside a more guitar-driven pop-punk style.

Timlightyear made his local show debut with “Make My Way To You” off his first album, All My Old Friends. The formidable multi-hyphenate artist’s record oscillates between a clear, ringing tone and a soulful growl, touching on existential inquiries about self-sabotage and persistence in the face of unrewarding systems.

Speaking of existential questions, Melissa, TX artist Jackson Scribner‘s new single “When The Sirens Sound” dropped last week on State Fair Records, ahead of his slot at the Eldorado Americana Festival in France this weekend.

“I wrote it with the idea of missing out on something great for the fear of it going sideways,” Scribner said in a press release. “I think that has to do with living in the present moment. It’s a hard thing to do but I feel like we all struggle with that as humans.”

Penny Bored

Denton pop rock artist Penny Bored just dropped their latest single “Gossip” alongside a music video that depicts the butterflies-in-your-stomach type vibes between two cheerleaders. From Open Your Ears records, it’s Penny Bored’s second single of 2024 – just two weeks after releasing their pop-punk banger “dance in hell.” Their website mirrors their Y2K approach to aesthetics, with their landing page being a colorful questionnaire to figure out “What 90’s Character are You?”

Keep an eye out for their next release “I’M BORED!” dropping on September 13, as well as a Pop-Up Experience at Zounds Sounds B-Side for that release on October 18 in Dallas.

Trees Marie

Dallas songstress and powerhouse vocalist Trees Marie dropped her latest single “Run To The Sturgeon Moon” last month. It’s her second release this year: “So Sweet” dropped in June. The songs are the first she’s released in 9 years. Her debut album came out in 2015.

Fun fact: Trees Marie is the front woman for The Battle of Evermore, a Led Zeppelin tribute band that captivates crowds with their music and stage presence.

Chill Hill

Chill Hill is a drummer and producer out of Fort Worth, often collaborating with DFW musicians to build out his catalogue of groovy songs that give you a sense of chill. This track features Chet Stevens on guitar and vocals, Martin Morgan on keys and Ryan Bradetich on bass. It’s the first release since his 2023 album Stratosphere, which featured nearly a dozen local musicians including Mark Lettieri from Snarky Puppy.

The KXT Local Show – 9/5/24

“Chosen” – Flower Child/Flozilla & Jah Born

“Die Young” – Kaash Paige

“Emma” – Francine Thirteen

“Run To The Sturgeon Moon” – Trees Marie

“Repeater” – Goodnight Ned

“Fool” – Retrophonics

“Gossip” – Penny Bored

“Same Way” – Maya Piata

“Velvet” – The Plum Boys

“Make My Way To You” – Timlightyear

“Mustard” – Tippy Balady

“Not Like You” – Chill Hill

“When The Sirens Sound” – Jackson Scribner

“Goodbye Letter” – Cut Throat Finches

“By The Book” – Brody Price

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.