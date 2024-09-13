The KXT Local Show: Joshua Ray Walker, Jack Barksdale, Counterfeit Cowboy

Last night’s playlist was full of love, blasting new music from North Texas artists and supporting those who write from a place of vulnerability and truth.

Dallas songstress Corina Grove has become known for her beautifully introspective lyricism from her previous releases, like “Happier Now” and “I’ve Been Here Before.” But her new single “Play” dives into the lighter side of life, emphasizing the celebration of allowing yourself to feel joy.

Jessica Maeve from Plano just released her new single “Frankenstein,” which premiered on The Local Show last night. She is an award-winning ukulele artist, and is starting to release music with her enchanting voice accompanying the ukulele. Catch her Saturday at West Main Arts Festival in Arlington or at an intimate Sofar Sounds show in Frisco. Ticket link in her bio on Instagram (@jessica.maeve).

Dallas rocker Bryce Bang‘s new single is about what it felt like when his wife told him she was pregnant with their first child, and it’s called “Beautiful Mystery.” He delivers his signature guitar-god-style shredding, making this one of the most rockin’ songs about a baby. Find him at Double Wide in Dallas on October 25 with Hotel Satellite and J.Hawkins & The Night Shift.

Elyse Jewel from Dallas dropped a heart-wrenching new single, “Guilty,” reminiscing on lost love, reclaiming strength, and healing from an abusive relationship. She’ll perform this song, and more new music, at the State Fair of Texas on October 5 on the Yuengling Flight Stage, just before her new EP releases on October 11.

Richardson power-trio Sunny Disposition dropped their latest 5-track self-titled EP last night, the same night their song “Help Me” hit the airwaves. Their infectious bass lines, smooth guitar licks, harmonizing vocals and reggae-style beats keep this band interesting to listen to. Find them playing Armoury DE tonight September 13 for their EP release party with Crimson Skylines and Kerry Alfred. Doors 9:30 PM, Show 10:00 PM.

Joshua Ray Walker

If you haven’t heard, Joshua Ray Walker is quite a big deal in Dallas. This passionate and raw artist has been on the rise for some time, and it’s been a pleasure to see him grow. This week his song “Canyon” from his debut album Wish You Were Here was featured on The Local Show, giving space to share a bit more of his ongoing story.

This week he announced a GoFundMe after learning that his colon cancer has spread to his lungs after 6 months of chemo treatment. The GoFundMe has been able to raise over $100k of the $300k goal in less than a week. The 6th installment of his residency at The Kessler on Monday night was a whirlwind of emotion; you can see about 20 minutes of the show in the video below (including “Canyon” at the beginning). Mark your calendar for November 27 to see him play the annual Friendsgiving with Vandoliers and John Pedigo.

Jack Barksdale

Fort Worth wunderkind Jack Barksdale just dropped his new EP Out of Order today, and his single “Freak Show” from the EP played The Local Show last night. The 17-year-old has been playing shows since he was 11, and his songwriting has only gotten stronger with each passing year. This new round of songs shows how he has soaked up the knowledge of his many musical mentors in the local music scene while carving a path for his own unique voice and perspective. Catch Jack Barksdale at AmericanaFest next week September 20 at the Cowtown Git Down with Hear Fort Worth & 95.9 The Ranch at Tennessee Brew Works, and in Dallas at The Kessler Theater on October 12 with Paul Thorn.

Counterfeit Cowboy

This Grapevine band’s third single of 2024 (and third release ever) hits the nostalgia bone while twisting in a bit of twang. They’ve country-fried a Cher song, and we’re here for it. They’re young, they’re hungry, and they’re carrying the torch for local artists that like to blur the lines between genres. Between their previous singles “20 Beers” and “Prayin’ on a Song,” Counterfeit Cowboy does hit on the country/Western vibe, but there’s this element of groovy and indie rock that seems to pop through their musical compositions. Catch the band tonight September 13 at Double Wide with Dev Wulf & The Midnight Howl. Doors 8:30 PM, Show 9:30 PM.

The KXT Local Show – 9/12/24

“Play” – Corina Grove

“Baby’s Got the Bluest Eyes” – The Roomsounds

“Believe” – Counterfeit Cowboy

“Frankenstein” – Jessica Maeve

“To My Love” – Ruff Wizard

“Guilty” – Elyse Jewel

“Beautiful Mystery” – Bryce Bangs

“Red Blanket” – Angel White

“Freak Show” – Jack Barksdale

“Help Me” – Sunny Disposition

“Flowering Boulder” – Kyoto Lo-Fi

“LIARS, COPS AND THIEVES” – FIT

“Canyon” – Joshua Ray Walker

“Johnny Cash” – Frankie Leonie

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.