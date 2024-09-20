The KXT Local Show: Evan Boyer, Court Hoang, THEG.O.A.T!

It’s AmericanaFest in Nashville this week, and North Texas has some homegrown artists that are repping for Texas. On The Local Show, we highlighted some folks playing at AmericanaFest, as well as new indie-pop, psych-rock, hip-hop and more from DFW artists.

McKinney artist Kristen Palmer released her new buttery and romantic single “All I See Is You,” and this week celebrates 15 years of marriage with her husband. The single comes a few months after her deeply emotional album, Closer.

Dallas’ Ward Richmond‘s new album Spaciousness features the bouncy and uplifting title track “Spaciousness“, co-written with his 10-year-old daughter, Betty. This song features Richmond, Jason Burt and Charlie Wiles on guitars, and Scott Lee on bass. “My songs are about choosing peace over chaos and transcending the addict energy field,” Richmond said.

“Play Another Record” by Brandon Callies Band dropped this month, and you’ll be able to catch the band live at Sundown at Granada on October 20.

Lorena Leigh will be a featured artist September 20 at The Cowtown GitDown at AmericanaFest, an annual event put on by Hear Fort Worth and 95.9 The Ranch. She’ll play alongside artists Cut Throat Finches, September Moon, The Vintage Yell, Angel White and more. This week, we got to hear her song “Girls Like Me” from her album Water Theory.

“Pony Express” by Fort Worth artist Garrett Owen premiered on The Local Show, ahead of its official release on September 25.

Indie-psych rock trio Citrus from Carrollton got their song “Action Reaction,”from their album In The Grove, played on the show this week. Check them out live September 28 at RBC in Deep Ellum with The Buttertones featuring swmrs. Find tickets at the link in Citrus’ Instagram bio.

Evan Boyer

The title dark Americana track “The Devil In Me” from Evan Boyer’s new album The Devil In Me kicked off the show, highlighting this musician with a powerful booming voice and evocative storytelling. He’ll play AmericanaFest September 21 for the event Olivia Management Presents: In The Round at Jackalope’s Taproom, alongside fellow Dallas artist Stephanie Sammons.

Fun fact: At The Devil In Me album release party (a dual album release with Timlightyear at Sundown at Granada), the artists rented out Willie Nelson’s old tour bus, and used it as a green room for pre-show shenanigans and warming up.

Court Hoang

Fort Worth artist Coart Hoang‘s new single “Sound the Alarm” gives a peek into his forthcoming EP Triptychs Vol. 1. The EP comes out September 22, and the release show will be hosted at Dr. Jeckyll’s Beer Lab in Pantego, TX (between Fort Worth and Arlington) on September 28.

THEG.O.A.T.!

Arlington rapper THEG.O.A.T! released a song titled the same as his name, “THEG.O.A.T!” alongside a music video that’s garnered over 20,000 views on Youtube. This song encourages everyone to be the greatest they can be.

The artist has been rapping for 17 years, and his music is made for self-reflection as well as with intention to encourage others to pursue dreams, passions and life. Although not on Spotify, you can find many tracks by this elusive artist on Soundcloud.

The KXT Local Show – 9/19/24

“The Devil in Me” – Evan Boyer

“Look What You’ve Done” – Sarah Johnson

“Pony Express” – Garrett Owen

“All I See Is You” – Kristen Palmer

“Where To Start” – Cotinga

“Action Reaction” – Citrus

“Play Another Record” – Brandon Callies Band

“Girls Like Me” – Lorena Leigh

“All These Forces” – The Troumatics

“Spaciousness” – Ward Richmond

“Sunny Side Up” – Vanilla & Pepper

“Sound the Alarm” – Court Hoang

“THEG.O.A.T!”– THEG.O.A.T!

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.