PHOTOS: Inside The Plum Boys’ retro-pop Velvet EP release party in Fort Worth

The Plum Boys had their EP release on Saturday at a private residence in Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Plum Boys celebrated the release of their new EP Velvet last Saturday in Fort Worth, featuring a “casual prom afterparty” dress code that attendees embraced with fancy dresses and retro oversized suits. The event was held inside the home of Carlos Aguilar, father of The Plum Boys singer Fabian Aguilar and band manager.

The party space featured a photo booth, luxury couches, and a bar serving tacos and “Plum Boy Punch,” a mixture containing vodka, pineapple juice, Malibu, sweet and sour, and 7 Up. A smoke machine filled the room with haze as colorful lights pulsed to the beats of DJ Izzy, building anticipation for the live performance by the band.

The Plum Boys took the stage a little after 8:00 PM, performing their new EP Velvet in its entirety. The band’s energetic set showcased alternating lead vocalists and infectious, danceable beats. Though only started in 2021, this band shows promise in having the foundation needed to take their music to the next level.

Between songs, the band shared memories of performing at their high school Valentine’s dance when they were sophomores, a nod to their roots at the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts. After the live set, a playful karaoke rendition of Party in the USA kept the energy going, adding to the night’s mix of music and nostalgia.

Keep up with The Plum Boys on their Instagram page and listen to their new EP streaming everywhere now. Find more artists that pass the vibe check on TRND MUSIC.

The young band brought their signature aesthetic to the stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Fabian Aguilar is one of the main songwriters of The Plum Boys. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Some music fans watched the show from the stairs at The Plum Boys EP release show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Caleb Jackson is one of the main songwriters of The Plum Boys. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The dress code of the event was “casual prom after party.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

The band played their new EP Velvet in full at the release party on Saturday. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Plum Boys. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The band had a surprise music video recording during the performance of their song “Velvet” at the show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

DJ Izzy played jams before and after The Plum Boys’ set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

