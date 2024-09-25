North Texas musicians can blend music and democracy with Play for the Vote initative

Mike Block, founder and director of Play for the Vote. Photo: Kelly Lorenz

National non-profit organization Play for the Vote is hoping to enlist more than 5,000 musicians across the country to perform on Nov. 5, 2024 — Election Day in the United States.



The intention is for the enlisted musicians to perform outside polling sites, with the goal of increasing voter turnout by providing a more positive voting experience.

“By placing musicians at polling places across the country on Election Day, we aim to make voting a celebration of democracy, encouraging more people to participate in the electoral process,” according to a statement from the organization.

The nonpartisan initiative began in 2020, and the 501 (c) 3 organization mobilized 1,500 musicians to appear at 700 polling locations across America that year. Play for the Vote does not endorse candidates or issues, and focuses on “fostering a spirit of community and civic responsibility.”



This year the organizers say they hope to recruit 5,000 musicians to perform at 2,200 polling sites around the country.

Any North Texas artists interested in participating can sign up at the Play for the Vote website, where they will be asked to claim a polling place and performance time on Election Day.

“Play for the Vote stems from the idea that voting could be a way for communities to come together through the power of music, as opposed to [it] being a divisive process,” said Mike Block, founder and director of Play for the Vote, in a statement.



Interested musicians can also find Play for the Vote on various social media channels, including Facebook or Instagram.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.