Lonestar Shindig brings Texas heat to AmericanaFest at Bobby Hotel’s rooftop lounge

The Lonestar Shindig on the rooftop of the Bobby Hotel in Nashville last week was a whole hoot and a holler to celebrate Texas music during the 24th annual AmericanaFest.
The Longhorn Ballroom, Kessler Presents, Texas Music Office, and Prekindle teamed up to showcase some of Texas’ finest talent, featuring a stacked lineup of Remy Reilly, Harper O’Neill, J. Isaiah & The Boss Tweed, Christopher Seymore & The Western Cosplay, Wonder Women of Country (Brennen Leigh, Kelly Willis, and Melissa Carper), Rodell Duff, Vandoliers, Uncle Lucius, and Robert Earl Keen.
North Texas was well-represented by artists like Harper O’Neill, who hails from Richardson and has been making her mark in Nashville for the past six years. O’Neill’s soulful performance included “Somebody,” which one fan from Minnesota mentioned is his favorite song, and the reason he showed up to the party.
Meanwhile, Parker Twomey and Sarah Johnson made pop-up appearances on the lineup – two artists with Dallas ties who also have recently moved to Nashville. Seems like the Texas-Tennessee ties are stronger than ever, especially in the Americana space.
The crowd also witnessed the rise of acts like J. Isaiah & The Boss Tweed, whose unique blend of country, soul, and rock drew plenty of attention. Vandoliers, another up-and-coming Dallas group, brought their fiery mix of punk and alt-country to the stage, delivering a high-energy performance that had the rooftop buzzing. Both acts are rapidly gaining momentum and cementing their places as must-see performers in the Texas music scene.
Though the sun was relentless, casting little shade on the rooftop, the vibrant energy of Texas music prevailed. Fans sought reprieve in the air-conditioned hallway, but as the sun began to set, the crowd gathered on the astroturf to catch the day’s final performances. Reflecting on the Texas-sized heat, Brennen Leigh, during the Wonder Women of Country set, humorously noted, “Appropriate since it’s the Texas party, that y’all got as close to the sun as you possibly could.”
The Lonestar Shindig proved once again why it’s a must-attend event, showcasing the spirit of Texas in the heart of Nashville with unforgettable performances from some of the Lone Star State’s brightest stars.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.