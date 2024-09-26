Lonestar Shindig brings Texas heat to AmericanaFest at Bobby Hotel’s rooftop lounge

Dallas native Parker Twomey played a pop-up slot at the Lonestar Shindig at Bobby Hotel during AmericanaFest. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Lonestar Shindig on the rooftop of the Bobby Hotel in Nashville last week was a whole hoot and a holler to celebrate Texas music during the 24th annual AmericanaFest.

The Longhorn Ballroom, Kessler Presents, Texas Music Office, and Prekindle teamed up to showcase some of Texas’ finest talent, featuring a stacked lineup of Remy Reilly, Harper O’Neill, J. Isaiah & The Boss Tweed, Christopher Seymore & The Western Cosplay, Wonder Women of Country (Brennen Leigh, Kelly Willis, and Melissa Carper), Rodell Duff, Vandoliers, Uncle Lucius, and Robert Earl Keen.

North Texas was well-represented by artists like Harper O’Neill, who hails from Richardson and has been making her mark in Nashville for the past six years. O’Neill’s soulful performance included “Somebody,” which one fan from Minnesota mentioned is his favorite song, and the reason he showed up to the party.

Meanwhile, Parker Twomey and Sarah Johnson made pop-up appearances on the lineup – two artists with Dallas ties who also have recently moved to Nashville. Seems like the Texas-Tennessee ties are stronger than ever, especially in the Americana space.

The crowd also witnessed the rise of acts like J. Isaiah & The Boss Tweed, whose unique blend of country, soul, and rock drew plenty of attention. Vandoliers, another up-and-coming Dallas group, brought their fiery mix of punk and alt-country to the stage, delivering a high-energy performance that had the rooftop buzzing. Both acts are rapidly gaining momentum and cementing their places as must-see performers in the Texas music scene.

Though the sun was relentless, casting little shade on the rooftop, the vibrant energy of Texas music prevailed. Fans sought reprieve in the air-conditioned hallway, but as the sun began to set, the crowd gathered on the astroturf to catch the day’s final performances. Reflecting on the Texas-sized heat, Brennen Leigh, during the Wonder Women of Country set, humorously noted, “Appropriate since it’s the Texas party, that y’all got as close to the sun as you possibly could.”

The Lonestar Shindig proved once again why it’s a must-attend event, showcasing the spirit of Texas in the heart of Nashville with unforgettable performances from some of the Lone Star State’s brightest stars.

Supergroup Wonder Women of Country consisting of Brennen Leigh, Kelly Willis and Melissa Carper played for an attentive crowd at the Lonestar Shindig. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Attendees found reprieve in the shade along the sides of the Bobby Hotel rooftop. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Young Dallas artist Remy Reilly opened the Lonestar Shindig at AmericanaFest. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mark Austin, senior talent buyer from the Longhorn Ballroom / Kessler Presents team, introduced Remy Reilly at the Lonestar Shindig. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The crowd gathered to get up close and personal with Dallas rockstars Vandoliers. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Music lovers got a chance to see some of their favorite Texas artists at the Lonestar Shindig at AmericanaFest. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Christopher Seymore & The Western Cosplay from Houston brought the heat to the Lonestar Shindig. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A smile from Kelly Willis on stage with Wonder Women of Country at the Bobby Hotel for the Lone Star shindig. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Houston artist Rodell Duff dazzled the crowd at Bobby Hotel for the Lonestar Shindig. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The view from above during Vandoliers’ set at Bobby Hotel at the Lonestar Shindig. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Harper O’Neill from Richardson, TX is making waves with her new soulful Americana sound. Photo: Jessica Waffles

J. Isaiah & The Boss Tweed from Dallas hit the crowd with roots rock organ trio vibes at the Lonestar Shindig. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Guests at the Lonestar Shindig filtered into the center of the space as the sun set and the shade leaked onto the rooftop. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dallas/Montana darling Sarah Johnson, who recently moved to Nashville, did a pop-up set at the Lonestar Shindig. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Christopher Seymore & The Western Cosplay from Houston. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Candi Jenkins (middle) and the Jenkins Twins sing back up vocals with Parker Twomey at the Lonestar Shindig. Photo: Jessica Waffles

J. Isaiah Evans always gives it his all on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Uncle Lucius gave a heartfelt performance at the Lonestar Shindig at Bobby Hotel. Photo: Jessica Waffles

