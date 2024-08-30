The KXT Local Show: New host Waffles’ debut showcases artists who’ve shaped her journey

Some of Waffles’ KXT Local Show debut featured artists. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Last night’s KXT Local Show was a special debut with the new host Waffles, paying homage to artists that have shaped her career over nearly a decade in the North Texas music scene. The 16-track playlist bounced all over DFW – from Dallas to Fort Worth to Denton.

Remy Reilly, a 20-year-old artist that Waffles has been following since she was just 14 years old, debuted her new single “Half Price Books” on the show. The song about looking for a cure for a broken heart in the self-help section of a Half Price Books is streaming everywhere today.

Check out the this week's full playlist below!

Charley Crockett

The night kicked off with the first artist Waffles ever say perform live in Dallas. A young Charley Crockett had just released his debut album A Stolen Jewel, which Waffles listened to on Soundcloud after reading an article about him in Dallas Observer while getting her boss’ car washed. There was something about him back then, she had this gut feeling that he was going to be a legend one day. He became the first artist she started following around and photographing in North Texas – opening her mind to the notion that an artist could life fully as an artist. “I’m Gonna Be A Wheel Someday” from Crockett’s debut album was the perfect way to start Waffles’ Local Show debut.

Catch Charley Crockett at Dickies Arena with Leon Bridges and Hermanos Gutierrez on November 15.

Ryan Berg

Ryan Berg’s passionate live performances and songwriting has been a driving force in this popularity in Dallas, and his debut album The Velvet Ears has showcased the wide range his powerful vocals can reach. He gained wider recognition after appearing on NBC’s “The Voice” during its 19th season, where he was part of Team Gwen Stefani. His style blends elements of soul, blues, and rock. He’s not only a talented musician, but a kind-hearted soul. In 2017, he sponsored a 50mm camera lens for Waffles, giving her the opportunity to up her photography business Waffles Weekly without selling her guitar. Berg was one of the people in the music scene that shared a sense of community back in the early days, which became a catalyst that cause Waffles to become enamored with the DFW music scene.

Check out Ryan Berg at The Balcony Club on September 27.

Cure For Paranoia

Cure For Paranoia was just coming up as Waffles was getting her feet wet in the Dallas scene. Drugstore Cowboy on Main Street in Deep Ellum was the local meetup spot for hungry artists, ready and willing to put it all out there on the tiny, raised, not-well-lit stage. The energy was vibrant, hopeful and daring. At the time, CFP had two front people – rapper Cameron McCloud and singer Stanley Francisco. Although Francisco is not longer with the group, there is a special place in some local folks’ hearts for this era. One night while singing “Occupation,” McCloud pointed to Waffles taking photos at the show and said into the mic, “This is WAFFLES’ OCCUPATION,” and that feeling of being seen as an artist living an artist’s life stuck with her. This song is from CFP’s debut EP – Cure For Paranoia: Side A.

Catch Cure For Paranoia at The Kessler Theater w/ We Them Grays, CURL & Scuttino on September 27.

[Explicit]

The KXT Local Show – 8/29/24

“I’m Gonna Be A Wheel Someday” – Charley Crockett

“Sunflower” – Ryan Berg

“Half Price Books” – Remy Reilly

“Pure Destroyer” – War Party

“Drum” – Chillamundo

“ViolinT” – Henry the Archer

“Roswell” – King Clam

“High” – Kinsley August

“Retrograde” – Chill Hill, Katrina Cain, Mark Lettieri, Byron Crenshaw

“Humanitarians” – Wesley Jensen & the Penny Arcade

“Gone” – Jake Quillin

“I Feel Weird Sometimes” – Averi Burk

“Apathy” – Ottoman Turks

“MercedesBenz” – David Forsyth

“Breathe” – Mitchell Ferguson

