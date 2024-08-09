The KXT Local Show: Dayglow, Ella Red, Darstar

The hottest week of 2024 (so far) is here, so it’s only appropriate that we dial the heat all the way up for this week’s playlist.

Dallas emo band Chimney Dream made its Local Show debut last night with a melancholic new single titled “Broke Ur Laptop.” The band formed a little over a year ago and is influenced by sounds like modern emo and post-hardcore.

Out in Fort Worth, Hotel Satellite has teamed up a brawny lineup of musicians on their ‘70s rock-tinged “Nothing Much Happens (World’s Greatest Mess).” The song was co-produced by Joel Raif of Dallas’ Bastards of Soul, and mixed and mastered by multi-hyphenate Fort Worth musician Jordan Richardson (Son of Stan, Ringo Starr).

There’s plenty more to discover this week – check out the full playlist below!

Dayglow

For the last few years, Dayglow has emerged as one of the freshest sounds among the next class of starry indie-pop. What’s more, this indie-pop project from native North Texan Sloan Struble is making its major label debut with a self-titled album out next month. “Cocoon” is the album’s second single and is aptly titled, as it feels like a chrysalis of sorts where Sloan stands at the cusp of a truly bright breakout. This song is straight up infectious with its jangly guitar riffs and gleaming melodies that rival the likes of Harry Styles’ Harry House.

Darstar

The tremors of late ‘90s/early 2000s punk and alternative rock are a force on the latest single from Fort Worth four-piece Darstar’s new single. Though they originally formed in 2010, the band spent more than a decade away after breaking up in 2012, but it was a family tragedy that brought them back together again. Their latest single, “Chubby Thighs,” is playfully fierce – they describe it as inspired by “a girl that everyone knows and loves whose hobbies include hating her father, rubbing shoulders with the cool kids, cocaine, and homewrecking.” A new anthem for Brat Summer, if you will.

Ella Red

If you caught Ella Red for our second KXT Summer Concert at Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall last month, you know firsthand why the Frisco artist is one to watch in North Texas. It seems that even people from outside North Texas understand why, too – her sensual new alt-pop single, “I Like You Best” has already racked up more than 500k streams on Spotify alone. You can catch her next show at Three Links on August 13.

The KXT Local Show – 8/8/24

“Cocoon” – Dayglow

“Skin” – Allison Ponthier

“There She Goes” – River Jude

“Chubby Thighs” – Darstar

“Hard Ways” – Agustus

“Blue Eyes” – Deep Red

“I Like You Best” – Ella Red

“YNMA” – Alex O’aiza

“Bad Baby” – Sarah Jaffe

“Nothing Much Matters” – Hotel Satellite

“Blow Your Cover” – Isaac Sloane & The Sound Brigade

“Lindsay” – Raging Bunch

“Broke Ur Laptop” – Chimney Dream

“Honey” – Sad Cops

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Alec Spicer. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

