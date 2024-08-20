Soft souls & powerful voices light up the stage at Kessler Theater in Oak Cliff

Last Friday’s lineup at The Kessler Theater in Oak Cliff. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Last Friday, The Kessler Theater hosted an evening of intimate performances featuring rising talents Kiara Mullins, Cameron Matthew Ray, and Jackie Minton.

Arlington / Nashville artist Kiara Mullins opened the show with her gentle yet powerful voice, captivating the audience with songs like “Northern Lights,” written during her time in Nashville. She described the awe of seeing the northern lights as a metaphor for falling in love—a sentiment echoed in her soulful delivery. Her performance felt like a tender reflection on innocence lost, especially as she shared emotional farewells to Texas before heading back to college in Nashville. Mullens closed her set with “People Pleaser,” shifting to a more rock ‘n’ roll sound that showcased the dynamic range of her voice, from soft vulnerability to an edgier, growling tone.

Dallas-based Cameron Matthew Ray followed with his understated folk style, opening with “Lost With You.” His performance had a quiet intensity that seeped through his stoic performance. His storytelling drew the audience in as he shared moments from his life, including his work on a folk opera in collaboration with the University of Texas Planetarium. One of the standout songs from that project, “Love in Space,” reflected the wonder and emotion of the cosmos. His set was a mix of reflection and lightheartedness, offering a glimpse into his world of love, loss, and the beauty of everyday life.

Arlington headliner Jackie Minton brought the night to a close with an elegant and heartfelt performance. Preparing for her upcoming move to France, Minton serenaded the crowd with a beautiful rendition of “La Vie En Rose.” Her songs, including one inspired by her grandmother “Jack,” offered a glimpse into her new project based on the seven books of wisdom. With delicate vocals and thoughtful lyrics, Minton explored themes of despair and the resilience of the human heart. One of the night’s standout moments was her powerful song from the perspective of Mary Magdalene, her voice soaring as she repeated, “I’ve seen the Lord.” Minton’s performance was a masterclass in grace, with a softness that lingered in the air long after her final note. Listen to her new song “Understand,” streaming everywhere now.

This was one of the rare shows where earplugs were unnecessary, allowing the purity of the music to envelop the audience. From heartfelt farewells to introspective storytelling, it was a night that was special to witness.

Find dates for intimate shows at The Kessler Theater on their website, including concerts with Thiago Nascimento, Eric Gales, Benjamin Tod & the Lost Dog Street Band, Bob Schneider and more.

Kiara Mullins opened up the show at Kessler Theater. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Cameron Matthew Ray played a heartwarming set at Kessler Theater. Photo: Jessica Waffles

There were lots of laughs on stage with Cameron Matthew Ray’s stage banter. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Bruce Brinick, a long-time family friend of Cameron Matthew Ray, played an instrumental song about “a time in [his] life when everything was perfect.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Getting to see Cameron Matthew Ray is like listening to a diary. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jackie Minton’s set was a special milestone, a few weeks before she leaves the country to live in France and teach English. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jackie Minton’s voice soared like an angel at The Kessler Theater. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Cameron Matthew Ray and Jackie Minton performed a duet on stage at The Kessler Theater. Photo: Jessica Waffles

North Texas will surely miss this beautiful songwriter when she moves to France. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

