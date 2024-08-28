Saturday night at Granada Theater was a downright barn burner for TURKATHON, a 15-year celebration of Dallas “outlaw country garage rock” band Ottoman Turks. The event was practically a family reunion, with several special guests performing and attendees coming in from College Station, Austin, Lubbock, Odessa, Mineral Wells and beyond to witness this milestone event.

This event was the first of its kind, where all the opening acts were also members of Ottoman Turks.

Joshua Ray Walker kicked off the night with a set that was both beautiful and pensive, showcasing the powerful voice. There was a somber undercurrent, knowing that Walker is currently battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy, making his performance all the more poignant. His closing song, “Thank You For Listening,” had the entire crowd in tears, a testament to the deep connection he shares with his friends and fans. See a a video in this article of JRW performing his song “Outlaw” solo at the show.

Next up was Nathan Mongol Wells with his band Ten Gallon, who amped up the energy with their rowdy set. Wells ended his performance solo, debuting a new song called “Sinkin’,” documented below in a video from his set.

Billy Law & The Baby Boys followed, opening with the introspective “Everglow,” a song that resonates with the life of a full-time musician and asking their lover if “they’re still on my side.” Their set also featured a cover of Sarah Jaffe’s “Clementine,” along with an electrifying rendition of an unreleased track titled “Quitter’s Cough,” which had the crowd rocking out.

When Ottoman Turks finally took the stage, the energy in the room was electric. They opened with new material before bringing out a series of special guests, starting with John Pedigo, who has produced and recorded both of their albums. The night continued with guest appearances by David Forsyth, Joshua Ray Walker, and John Dufilho, each adding their own flair to the Turks’ raw and gritty sound.

A standout moment came during the performance of “Red,” when the stage lights turned ruby, creating an unforgettable rock ‘n’ roll moment filled with chaos and intensity. The band also brought out Baba Yaga Orkestar for a wild, horn-infused rendition of “Apathy,” and “closed” the night with a raucous sing-along of “Glass Bottles,” featuring everyone who had graced the stage that evening – before playing “Snake Song” as the encore.

Billy Law encapsulated the spirit of the night when he addressed the audience, saying, “Thank you for participating in Turks-related matters. I feel we’re as close with the fans as much as we are the musicians we play with. Thank you all. You’re an intimate part of Turks history.”

TURKATHON was not just a concert but a celebration of community, resilience, and the enduring power of music. As the night came to a close, it was clear that this 15-year milestone is just the beginning for Ottoman Turks, a band whose legacy is as vibrant and unruly as ever.

Nathan Mongol Wells on stage a Granada Theater for TURKATHON. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The crowd showed up early and stayed late for TURKATHON. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Joshua Ray Walker opened up the show at TURKATHON with a solo set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A little view from the stage at TURKATHON. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mesmerized with Nathan Mongol Wells at Granada Theater for TURKATHON. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Nathan Mongol Wells & Ten Gallon at TURKATHON. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Nathan Wells is the fearless frontman of not one but two acts for the night at TURKATHON. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Richie Owen as part of Ten Gallon during TURKATHON. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Nathan Mongol Wells’ charisma is palpable on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ottoman Turks members Paul Hinojo (left) and Nathan Wells (right) outside of Granada Theater. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Billy Law brings the heat at Granada Theater for TURKATHON. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Billy Law and the Baby Boys at TURKATHON. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Paul Hinojo was inducted into the Baby Boys on stage at TURKATHON. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Baba Yaga Orkestar members Joey Lopez, Justin Anderson and Jacob Diewald joined Ottoman Turks on stage for a sassy rendition of “Apathy” at TURKATHON. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ottoman Turks opened their set with the tight trio before inviting many special guests on stage to play with them. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Boots n’ Turks. Photo: Jessica Waffles

“Glass Bottles” sing-a-long on stage a TURKATHON was one of the most joyous moments of 2024. Photo: Jessica Waffles

David Forsyth (left) on guest guitar with Ottoman Turks for TURKATHON. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Joshua Ray Walker’s last set as part of Ottoman Turks at TURKATHON. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

