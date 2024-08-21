PHOTOS: Amplify 817 hosts lively annual local music showcase at Fort Brewery

The Nancys performing their song “Evangelicals” with fervor. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Last Saturday, Fort Brewery hosted the 2024 Amplify 817 Showcase featuring Fort Worth talent from the Amplify 817 roster, bringing an eclectic mix of alternative rock, snarky pop, and boom bap rap to the heart of Fort Worth.

J/O/E opened the night with a soulful set steeped in rap, blues, and jazz influences. His music, accessible and rich in depth, resonated with the audience as he performed tracks from his latest album Craft Can Classics (Deluxe), released on July 5. The South Fort Worth native’s passion for creativity and self-expression shone through as he prepped the crowd for his upcoming performances at Cicada on August 26 and Near Southside’s Lost ‘N Sound event on September 21.

TRVR? followed with a playful stage presence, blending goofy antics with impressive vocal runs reminiscent of Justin Timberlake. Covering hits like Britney Spears’ “Hit Me Baby One More Time” and The Cranberries’ “Linger,” TRVR? kept the crowd entertained with humor, high energy, and relatable storytelling—like his anecdote about thrifting Carhartt jeans with an ex. Even when his guitar battery fell out mid-song, he recovered with ease, adding to his charm. Check out his 2024 album JUST PEACHY everywhere now.

Celestial L’amour brought an effortlessly cool vibe to the stage. Blending powerful alternative rock energy with a touch of emo, their sound was well-balanced and captivating. Fronted by Celestial, who mixes in Spanish vocals, the band has gained recognition in Fort Worth, making waves since joining Amplify 817 in 2023. At one point, Celestial’s daughter came on stage to help finish singing a song with her mother. Their performance was the perfect soundtrack for kicking back with a pizza and enjoying the night. Listen to their 2024 single “Lion” on Spotify.

Closing the show was The Nancys, a colorful 8-9 piece band known for their rebellious spirit. With their DIY dyed and painted outfits and snarky humor, they delivered an unapologetic performance that was part music, part comedy. Their energetic harmonies on songs like “(I Was Tainted And) It Felt So Right” showed off the band’s musical chemistry, and gave the crowd a surprise rendition of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss.” The Nancys’ irreverence and infectious energy brought the evening to a thrilling close. Check out their debut album Cuss Words on Spotify.

Amplify 817, a program run by the Fort Worth Public Library, continues to uplift local musicians by offering paid opportunities, media training, and a platform for their music to reach new audiences. For those looking to discover fresh local sounds or for artists seeking support, Amplify 817 is the go-to resource for all things Fort Worth music. Visit Amplify817.org to explore their offerings and get involved.

The Amplify 817 booth upon arrival at the Amplify 817 Showcase hosted at Fort Brewery. Photo: Jessica Waffles

TRVR? mid-air on stage at the Amplify 817 Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Fort Worth community came out to support local music at Fort Brewery. Photo: Jessica Waffles

TRVR? brings an uplifting enthusiasm to the stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

J/O/E signs a poster for the 2024 Amplify 817 Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Celesital L’amour brought their signature edge to the stage at the Amplify 817 Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Music fans at Fort Brewery for the Amplify 817 Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Celestial L’amour invited her daughter on stage to help sing a song at Fort Brewery. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Nancys closed out the show at the Amplify 817 Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Nancys fearless leader Sean Russell at the Amplify 817 Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Nick Tittle on drums with The Nancys at Fort Brewery. Photo: Jessica Waffles

In the moment with The Nancys. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Steve Hammond with The Nancys at the Amplify 817 Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Tony Rey recently joined The Nancys, delivering a show-stopping performance with the band. Photo: Jessica Waffles

It’s easy to be entertained watching The Nancys perform. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Amplify 817 memorabilia signed by all the artists. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

