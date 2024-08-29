Dallas singer-songwriter Jackson Scribner returns with new single, European festival appearance

Levi and Jackson Scribner. Photo: Brendan Blaney

On Friday, Aug. 30, Jackson Scribner — alongside his brother, Levi, and a murderer’s row of North Texas talent (Jeff Ryan, Tony Hormillosa, Jerome Brock, Kim Herriage and engineer-producer Stuart Sikes) — will release his new single “When the Sirens Sound,” on State Fair Records.

“Sound” is a languorous, lush piece of work — Herriage’s pedal steel underpins the song’s beautiful guitar lines — and one which should stoke anticipation for Scribner’s next record.

To celebrate the single’s release, Scribner, along with the musicians who helped bring “When the Sirens Sound” to life, will perform at 8 p.m. at Red Zeppelin Records in McKinney.

“I wrote [‘When the Sirens Sound’] with the idea of missing out on something great for the fear of it going sideways,” Scribner said via email. “I think that has to do with living in the past and the future rather than living in the present moment. It’s a hard thing to do, but I feel like we all struggle with that as humans.

“There are so many interesting opportunities that can come throughout the years, so I feel like it’s something I had my eyes open to while writing this song.”

But before a new studio album can materialize, Scribner’s got some traveling to do: He and his brother Levi are heading to Europe — specifically, France — where they’ll make an appearance on Sept. 7 at the Eldorado Americana Festival, performing alongside singer-songwriter Dylan LeBlanc.

“Levi, Jeff [Ryan] and I have made a concentrated effort since the beginning with EU connections in Sweden, France and Germany … knowing that our music will resonate there,” Scribner said via email. “Levi and I are stoked to have played festivals in Sweden, and next month in France.”

Jackson Scribner at Red Zeppelin Records, McKinney. 8 p.m. Aug. 30. Admission is $10.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.