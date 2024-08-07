Dallas native Tayla Parx bringing ‘Many Moons, Many Suns’ to North Texas

Tayla Parx Photo: Justin Ayers

Dallas native Tayla Parx had a somewhat tumultuous road to her third studio album, Many Moons, Many Suns.



The 30-year-old Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter (who has racked up over six billion streams to date) was initially signed to Atlantic Records — which released her debut, 2019’s We Need to Talk, along with its 2020 follow-up Coping Mechanisms, and a 2017 mixtape and 2020 EP — but for Suns, Parx is going independent, in more ways than one.

Her relationship with her now-former fiancée Shirlene Quigley, the subject of much of the material on Mechanisms, ended roughly the same time as her departure from Atlantic Records, but as Parx recently told People magazine, her way through such raw emotions was to process them creatively.

“I really started off just getting my emotions out there, and I didn’t know if I was going to do it all as an album or a bunch of singles,” Parx told People’s Jack Irvin last month. “So, it was really like just listening to life and allowing it to happen, honestly.”

Now, Parx is taking her new songs on the road for a brief national tour, which will bring her back to her home territory on Oct. 23, when she performs at Andy’s Bar in Denton. Tickets are on sale now.

Parx is a special guest on the inaugural “No Music on a Dead Planet” tour presented by Music Declares Emergency. Parx will be joined on the bill by Reuben and the Dark with Bullhorn Singers and Housewife.

“I’m so happy, and I think I’m more me than I’ve ever been before,” Parx told People. “I think that’s what your album should reflect — where you are right now, and you tell the audience, ‘This is all the work, these are all of the highs, these are all the lows,’ and for my case, ‘These are the moons, these are the suns of what it took for me to get here.’”

Tayla Parx at Andy’s Bar, Denton. 8 p.m. Oct. 23. Tickets are $21.

