Wriggly Tin kicks off “East Dallas Concert Series” with 4th of July cumbia bash

The first installment of the “East Dallas Concert Series” at Wriggly Tin kicked off on July 4th with a performance by the Cayuga All-Stars, a soulful psychedelic cumbia ensemble. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Fourth of July celebration at Wriggly Tin marked the debut of the “East Dallas Concert Series,” featuring Cayuga All-Stars bringing their upbeat cumbia music to the family-friendly outdoor patio. Between sets, Supersonic Bass Party DJs kept the party going – delivering the perfect vibes for the holiday event.

Wriggly Tin’s outdoor patio (complete with a new outdoor stage) was a stellar viewing spot to see Fair Park’s annual fireworks display. The venue shutting off their lights at 9:45 PM for maximum enjoyment. The crowd stood in the dark watching the show, with phones out and cheering during the finale.

The event also served as an introduction to Dezi (Dezman Lehman), the new Entertainment Talent Buyer for Wriggly Tin, whose expertise promises to bring a fresh and dynamic vibe to the venue. With his deep knowledge of the DFW music scene, Dezi is set to infuse the venue with local talent through the weekly concert series.

As part of the “East Dallas Concert Series,” Wriggly Tin will host both early and late shows, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Alongside these concerts, the venue will also feature themed dance parties, such as the upcoming “Diskoteca de Brujas,” and a “Bottomless Vinyl Brunch” every Sunday. This Fourth of July event was just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting and diverse lineup at Wriggly Tin.

Upcoming shows for the new concert series at Wriggly Tin:

Fun Fact: The Dallas Entertainment Summer Showcase at Trees on July 12 will feature Cayuga All-Stars, King Clam, Kwinton Gray Project, Blaque Dynamite, Alex O’aiza, Loners Club and more, hosted by Dallas Entertainment founder Dezi 5 and Kate Siamro.

The Fair Park Fourth fireworks display was visible from Wriggly Tin outdoor patio. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Neighborhood fireworks gave 4th of July at Wriggly Tin constant entertainment, even while Cayuga All-Stars played on the new outdoor stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Cayuga All-Stars always bring the heat. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dezman Lehman aka Dezi 5 (right) is the new Entertainment Talent Buyer at Wriggly Tin, helping the blooming venue flourish with local music and good vibes. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Cayuga All-Stars released their latest single “Mariachi Marijuano” in October last year. Photo: Jessica Waffles

It’s easy to have a good time with Cayuga All-Stars in the house. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Fireworks were going off all around Wriggly Tin on Thursday night. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Everyone at Wriggly Tin gathered to watch the Fair Park Fourth fireworks with the lights out. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Check out Cayuga All-Stars at the Dallas Entertainment Summer Showcase at Trees on July 12. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The family-friendly Wriggly Tin provided toys and games for the kids to have fun on the outdoor patio. Photo: Jessica Waffles

