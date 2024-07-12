UTA planetarium’s live music series returns for 2024

Helium Queens will perform at the UT-Arlington planetarium this fall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Once again this year, space will be the place to see some dynamic local musicians perform. To be exact, the North Texas artists will be performing inside the University of Texas-Arlington’s planetarium, a concert series which launched last year.

The 2024 edition kicked off last month, and continues July 12 with Dallas Skies.

The series will stretch into December, concluding on Dec. 20 with Diana Rojas. You can find tickets here, which are inclusive of a reception featuring food and drinks.



Singer-songwriter Tiffiny Costello (who was previously based in Fort Worth but has relocated to Colorado) called this year’s line-up “killer” and pointed to This Will Destroy You’s two-night stand in October (on Oct. 11-12) as the “mega highlight.”

The full line-up is as follows:

July 12: Dallas Skies

Aug. 23: Bosque Brown

Sept. 20: Dallas Ambient Music Nights

Sept. 27: Brigitte Mena

Oct. 11-12: This Will Destroy You

Oct. 30: Helium Queens

Nov. 15: Panther City Quartet

Dec. 20: Diana Rojas

“Bosque Brown [is] one of the first times the artists are not only instrumental,” Costello said via email. “Really excited about that one.”

The Sept. 20 performance will feature Botany performing against a backdrop of visuals from three different artists projected onto the planetarium’s dome, marking another first as visual artists are brought into the series as collaborators.

Dallas Skies at UTA Planetarium, Arlington. 7 p.m. July 12. Tickets are $35 for the general public and $30 for UTA faculty and staff.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.