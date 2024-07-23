Powerhouse songwriters Jenna Clark, Cameron Smith & Cory Cross at The Cicada in Fort Worth

Cory Cross (left) and Jenna Clark (center) performed their collaborative song “I Would Stay” at The Cicada on Friday night, which has accumulated nearly 100k listens on Spotify since its release in 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Fort Worth got a chance to see Florida-based Jenna Clark on Friday night, a long-time Dallas songwriter that moved back to her hometown of Ocala last year. The night included sets by Fort Worth artists Cory Cross and Cameron Smith.

Clark’s 8-track sophomore album West to Dallas dropped in late 2023, showcasing her unique voice and lyricism. The record was made at Cloudland Recording Studio in Fort Worth, where Clark will be working on new music while she’s in Texas.

The change of scenery has been positive for Clark’s journey – a sentiment that could be felt in the performance of her unreleased song “How I Kept Going.”

Cory Cross and Cameron Smith brought their own flavors to the stage; Cross’ stripped-down duo set with steel guitar gave listeners a more intimate performance than his full-band outfit, allowing lyrics to cut through a little deeper. Cross’ debut album There’s More dropped last month, giving his 22,000 monthly Spotify listeners something to chew on.

Smith was accompanied on electric guitar and backup vocals by Morris Holdahl, playing several songs from his 2024 EP Darker it Grows. There’s a modern nostalgia element to songs of his like title track “Darker it Grows” and “Beneath the Wheel,” while “Poison Summer” carries more rock elements reminiscent of the sounds of his youth. While Smith may often be labeled as a “folk artist,” his influences and vast discography throughout several bands has culminated into a songwriting powerhouse, with stage presence that has fortified with time.

Catch Jenna Clark at The White Horse in Austin, TX on July 26 (solo) and July 27 (full band). Find Cory Cross on the road in the West Coast July 25 – August 18 (including Washington, Idaho and California). See Cameron Smith at the Texas State Fair at the Yeungling Flight Stage on October 16., with sets a 2pm, 4pm, 6pm and 8pm.

Come out to The Cicada this Saturday for the first-ever SAD PANTHER. Celestial L’amour, Soviet Space & Alexandria Gore , will perform a mix of originals and covers by bands like Paramore, Jimmy Eat World, All American Rejects, Avril Lavigne, Fall Out Boy, and more.

Jenna Clark’s infectious smile on stage in Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Unique offerings by Jenna Clark at her merch booth, including paintings, postcards and matches. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jenna Clark (left) and Jake Greenan (right) show their chemistry that’s culminated after many years of playing together. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The poetic lyricism of Jenna Clark’s music can be felt in her latest album West to Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

She might have moved back to Florida, but Jenna Clark’s boots feel right at home in Texas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Cory Cross has a bit of mystery on stage while playing with Jenna Clark. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Prolific Fort Worth songwriter Cameron Smith (center) on stage at Cicada with Morris Holdahl (left). Photo: Jessica Waffles

It’s hard not to laugh when Cameron Smith is cracking jokes on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Cameron Smith’s merch table, including his shirt that pays homage to his song “Poison Summer.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Cameron Smith has been incorporating harmonica into his live sets, adding a layer of depth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Cory Cross 14-track debut album There’s More dropped on June 21 this year. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Getting to hear Cory Cross in a stripped-down duo set was a treat. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Cory Cross smiles on stage at Cicada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.